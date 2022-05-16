US and Europe to improve food chains after India banned wheat exports

The EU trade chief told CNBC that the US and EU are looking at how to improve food supply chains with export restrictions from India and other countries exacerbating global problems.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers warned at the weekend that the war in Ukraine was increasing the risks of the global hunger crisis. This is because Ukraine was unable to export grain, fertilizer, and vegetable oils, while the conflict also destroyed crop fields and prevented the normal growing season.

This has led to an increased dependence of countries from other parts of the world for these products. But some of these countries, concerned about supplies to their citizens, have imposed export restrictions. This is the case in India, for example, which on Saturday announced a ban on wheat sales “to manage the country’s general food security”.

“This is something that is very concerning,” Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s chief trade officer, told CNBC Sunday about these new export measures.

“We agreed with the United States to cooperate and coordinate our approaches in this area, because … in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the corresponding increase in food prices and concerns about food security, countries have begun to take export restrictive measures,” Dombrovskis said. It will only actually make the problem worse.”

These measures, such as Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports, “are making matters worse,” he added.

Export restrictions are likely to drive up commodity prices, and thus food costs as well. This is an issue of food affordability for the EU, Dombrovskis explained.