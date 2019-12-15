UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2020
(Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission)
Post Name – Block Education Officer BEO
IMPORTANT DATES
• Starting Date – 13-December-2019
• Last Date for Offline Submission for Direct Recruitment Applicants – 10-January-2020
• Fee Payment Last Date – 10-January-2020
• Last Date Complete Form – 13-January-2020
• Admit Card – Available Soon
• Exam Date – Available Soon
APPLICATION FEE
• General/ OBC/EWS – Rs. 125/-
• SC/ST – Rs. 65/-
• PH – Rs. 25/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect
JOB LOCATION
Uttar Pradesh
AGE LIMIT
(As on 01/July/2019)
Minimum – 21 Years
Maximum – 40 Years
Age Relaxation – As per UPPSC Rules
|Number of posts – 309 posts
Vacancy Details for UPPSC Block Education Officer BEO Recruitment 2019
|Post Name – Block Education Officer BEO
Pay Scale- Rs. 5,200/- -Rs. 20,200/-(Grade Pay Rs. 2,400/-)
Educational Qualification – Candidates having a graduation Degree in any stream from a recognized university.
How to Apply for UPPSC Block Education Officer BEO Recruitment Online Form 2019-Candidates can apply through the link provided below or they can also apply through the official site of the UPPSC before 10/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Mode of Selection for UPPSC Block Education Officer BEO Recruitment Online Form 2019-Selection will be based on Online Examination.
