UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2020

1 week ago
UPPSC BEO Recruitment 2020

(Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission)

Post Name – Block Education Officer BEO

 

IMPORTANT DATES

• Starting Date – 13-December-2019

• Last Date for Offline Submission for  Direct Recruitment Applicants – 10-January-2020

• Fee Payment Last Date – 10-January-2020

• Last Date Complete Form – 13-January-2020

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE

• General/ OBC/EWS – Rs. 125/-

• SC/ST – Rs. 65/-

• PH – Rs. 25/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

Uttar Pradesh

 

 

 

AGE LIMIT

(As on 01/July/2019)

Minimum – 21 Years

Maximum – 40 Years

Age Relaxation – As per UPPSC Rules
Number of posts – 309 posts

 

 

Vacancy Details for UPPSC Block Education Officer BEO Recruitment 2019
Post Name – Block Education Officer BEO

Pay Scale- Rs. 5,200/- -Rs. 20,200/-(Grade Pay Rs. 2,400/-)

Educational Qualification – Candidates having a graduation Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

How to Apply for UPPSC Block Education Officer BEO Recruitment Online Form 2019-Candidates can apply through the link provided below or they can also apply through the official site of the UPPSC before 10/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for UPPSC Block Education Officer BEO Recruitment Online Form 2019-Selection will be based on Online Examination.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

Click Here

Pay Exam Fee

Click Here

Submit Final Form

Click Here

Modify / Edit Form

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
