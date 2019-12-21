Government Jobs

KVIC Recruitment 2020

(The Khadi Village Industries Commission)

Post Name – Senior Executive, Executive, Junior Executive, Assistant

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 20-December-2019

• Last Date – 19-January-2020

• Fee Payment Last Date – 19-January-2020

• Admit Card – February 2020

• Exam Date – March 2020

 • General/ OBC/EWS – Rs. Rs. 1000/-

• SC/ST – Rs. 1000/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All India

 

 

 

 Group B – (Pay Matrix Level-6) – 30 Years

Group C –(Pay Matrix Level-5) – 27 Years

Group C (Pay Matrix Level-4) – 27 Years

Group C (Pay Matrix Level-2) – 27 Years
Number of posts – 108 posts

 

 

Vacancy Details for KVIC Khadi Group B & C Post Online Form 2020
Group Wise & Category Wise Vacancy Details 

Group – B

Senior Executive (Economic Research) – 02 Posts

General – 02 Posts

Group- C 

Executive (Village Industries) – 56 Posts

General – 30 Posts, OBC – 19 Posts, EWS – 07 Posts

Executive (Khadi) – 06 Posts

General – 02 Posts, OBC – 06 Posts

Junior Executive (FBAA) – 03 Posts

General – 01 Posts, OBC – 01 Posts, EWS – 01 Posts

Junior Executive (Adm. & HR) – 15 Posts

OBC – 15 Posts

Assistant (Village Industries) – 15 Posts

General – 10 Posts, OBC – 02 Posts, EWS – 03 Posts

Assistant (Khadi) – 08 Posts

General – 05 Posts, OBC – 03 Posts

Assistant (Training) – 03 Posts

General – 02 Posts, OBC – 01 Posts

Pay Scale – 

Group  B – (Pay Matrix Level-6)

Group C – (Pay Matrix Level-5)

Group C  – (Pay Matrix Level-4)

Group – C – (Pay Matrix Level-2)

Educational Qualification –

Senior Executive (Economic Research) – Candidates having Master degree in Economics / Statistics / Commerce (with Statistics and Economics as a subject) from a recognized University.

Executive (Village Industries) – Candidates having BE/ B.Tech, M.Sc, MBA Degree from a recognized University.

Executive (Khadi) – Candidates having BE/ B.Tech Degree of Technology in Textile Engineering Or Textile Technology Or Fashion Technology from a recognized University.

Junior Executive (FBAA) – Candidates having B.Com Degree from a recognized University.

Or 

Desirable: CA / CMA / MBA (Finance)/  M.com Degree from a recognized University

Junior Executive (Adm. & HR) – Candidates having Masters’ Degree of a recognized
University or equivalent With 3 years’ experience in the relevant field.

Assistant (Village Industries) – Candidates having Diploma in Engineering Or B.Sc Degree from a recognized University/Board/Institute

Assistant (Khadi) – Candidates having Diploma in Textile Engineering Or Textile
Technology Or Fashion Technology Or Handloom Technology from a recognized
University/Board/Institute.

Assistant (Training) – Candidates having Candidates having Diploma in Engineering Or B.Sc Degree from a recognized University/Board/Institute

Desirable – Certificate Course of at least three months duration from Departmental Training Centre of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

How to Apply for KVIC Khadi Group B & C Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the NPCIL before 20/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for KVIC Khadi Group B & C Online Form 2020 –Selection will be based on-:

Online/Offline Exam

Interview

 

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
