KVIC Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Senior Executive, Executive, Junior Executive, Assistant

Group Wise & Category Wise Vacancy Details

Group – B

Senior Executive (Economic Research) – 02 Posts

General – 02 Posts

Group- C

Executive (Village Industries) – 56 Posts

General – 30 Posts, OBC – 19 Posts, EWS – 07 Posts

Executive (Khadi) – 06 Posts

General – 02 Posts, OBC – 06 Posts

Junior Executive (FBAA) – 03 Posts

General – 01 Posts, OBC – 01 Posts, EWS – 01 Posts

Junior Executive (Adm. & HR) – 15 Posts

OBC – 15 Posts

Assistant (Village Industries) – 15 Posts

General – 10 Posts, OBC – 02 Posts, EWS – 03 Posts

Assistant (Khadi) – 08 Posts

General – 05 Posts, OBC – 03 Posts

Assistant (Training) – 03 Posts

General – 02 Posts, OBC – 01 Posts

Pay Scale –

Group B – (Pay Matrix Level-6)

Group C – (Pay Matrix Level-5)

Group C – (Pay Matrix Level-4)

Group – C – (Pay Matrix Level-2)

Educational Qualification –

Senior Executive (Economic Research) – Candidates having Master degree in Economics / Statistics / Commerce (with Statistics and Economics as a subject) from a recognized University.

Executive (Village Industries) – Candidates having BE/ B.Tech, M.Sc, MBA Degree from a recognized University.

Executive (Khadi) – Candidates having BE/ B.Tech Degree of Technology in Textile Engineering Or Textile Technology Or Fashion Technology from a recognized University.

Junior Executive (FBAA) – Candidates having B.Com Degree from a recognized University.

Or

Desirable: CA / CMA / MBA (Finance)/ M.com Degree from a recognized University

Junior Executive (Adm. & HR) – Candidates having Masters’ Degree of a recognized

University or equivalent With 3 years’ experience in the relevant field.

Assistant (Village Industries) – Candidates having Diploma in Engineering Or B.Sc Degree from a recognized University/Board/Institute

Assistant (Khadi) – Candidates having Diploma in Textile Engineering Or Textile

Technology Or Fashion Technology Or Handloom Technology from a recognized

University/Board/Institute.

Assistant (Training) – Candidates having Candidates having Diploma in Engineering Or B.Sc Degree from a recognized University/Board/Institute

Desirable – Certificate Course of at least three months duration from Departmental Training Centre of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

How to Apply for KVIC Khadi Group B & C Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the NPCIL before 20/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for KVIC Khadi Group B & C Online Form 2020 –Selection will be based on-:

Online/Offline Exam

Interview