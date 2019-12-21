KVIC Recruitment 2020
(The Khadi Village Industries Commission)
Post Name – Senior Executive, Executive, Junior Executive, Assistant
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 20-December-2019
• Last Date – 19-January-2020
• Fee Payment Last Date – 19-January-2020
• Admit Card – February 2020
• Exam Date – March 2020
|• General/ OBC/EWS – Rs. Rs. 1000/-
• SC/ST – Rs. 1000/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|All India
|Group B – (Pay Matrix Level-6) – 30 Years
Group C –(Pay Matrix Level-5) – 27 Years
Group C (Pay Matrix Level-4) – 27 Years
Group C (Pay Matrix Level-2) – 27 Years
|Number of posts – 108 posts
|
Vacancy Details for KVIC Khadi Group B & C Post Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Senior Executive, Executive, Junior Executive, Assistant
Group Wise & Category Wise Vacancy Details
Group – B
Senior Executive (Economic Research) – 02 Posts
General – 02 Posts
Group- C
Executive (Village Industries) – 56 Posts
General – 30 Posts, OBC – 19 Posts, EWS – 07 Posts
Executive (Khadi) – 06 Posts
General – 02 Posts, OBC – 06 Posts
Junior Executive (FBAA) – 03 Posts
General – 01 Posts, OBC – 01 Posts, EWS – 01 Posts
Junior Executive (Adm. & HR) – 15 Posts
OBC – 15 Posts
Assistant (Village Industries) – 15 Posts
General – 10 Posts, OBC – 02 Posts, EWS – 03 Posts
Assistant (Khadi) – 08 Posts
General – 05 Posts, OBC – 03 Posts
Assistant (Training) – 03 Posts
General – 02 Posts, OBC – 01 Posts
Pay Scale –
Group B – (Pay Matrix Level-6)
Group C – (Pay Matrix Level-5)
Group C – (Pay Matrix Level-4)
Group – C – (Pay Matrix Level-2)
Educational Qualification –
Senior Executive (Economic Research) – Candidates having Master degree in Economics / Statistics / Commerce (with Statistics and Economics as a subject) from a recognized University.
Executive (Village Industries) – Candidates having BE/ B.Tech, M.Sc, MBA Degree from a recognized University.
Executive (Khadi) – Candidates having BE/ B.Tech Degree of Technology in Textile Engineering Or Textile Technology Or Fashion Technology from a recognized University.
Junior Executive (FBAA) – Candidates having B.Com Degree from a recognized University.
Or
Desirable: CA / CMA / MBA (Finance)/ M.com Degree from a recognized University
Junior Executive (Adm. & HR) – Candidates having Masters’ Degree of a recognized
Assistant (Village Industries) – Candidates having Diploma in Engineering Or B.Sc Degree from a recognized University/Board/Institute
Assistant (Khadi) – Candidates having Diploma in Textile Engineering Or Textile
Assistant (Training) – Candidates having Candidates having Diploma in Engineering Or B.Sc Degree from a recognized University/Board/Institute
Desirable – Certificate Course of at least three months duration from Departmental Training Centre of Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
How to Apply for KVIC Khadi Group B & C Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the NPCIL before 20/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Mode of Selection for KVIC Khadi Group B & C Online Form 2020 –Selection will be based on-:
Online/Offline Exam
Interview
|Important Links
|
Apply Online
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here