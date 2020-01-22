UPNHM Various Post Online Form 2020

Vacancy Distribution –

IT Consultant – 1 Posts

Administrative Assistant – 1 Posts

State Legal Consultant – 1 Posts

Senior LT IRL/C&DST – 6 Posts

State ConsultantAES/JE – 1 Posts

State Veterinary Consultant – 1 Posts

State Data ManagerAES/JE – 1 Posts

Finance Cum Logistic Consultant – 1 Posts

Accountant – 16 Posts

Admin cum Programme Assistance Division – 5 Posts

Admin cum Programme Assistance District – 8 Posts

ANM – 347 Posts

Audiologist – 19 Posts

Audiometric Assistant – 12 Posts

Community Nurse – 46 Posts

Instructor for Young Hearing Impaired Children – 29 Posts

Psychiatric Nurse – 32 Posts

City Community Process Manager – 13 Posts

District Consultant QA – 15 Posts

Divisional Consultant QA – 2 Posts

District Data Manager – 10 Posts

District Leprosy Consultant – 8 Posts

Epidemiologist – 10 Posts

Paramedical Worker – 51 Posts

Staff Nurse-NRC – 4 Posts

Staff Nurse-KMC – 108 Posts

Staff Nurse SNCU – 8 Posts

District Health and Wellness cum Community Process Assistant – 75 Posts

Staff Nurse (District Hospital Strengthening) – 852 Posts

Staff Nurse (District Hospital Strengthening (8 Bedded High Dependency Units)) – 232 Posts

Nurse In-Charge – 17 Posts

Laboratory Technicians HWC – 810 Posts

HR Coordinator HRIS – 1 Posts

Consultant Compliance and Disciplinary Action – 1 Posts

Accountant (Construction & Infrastructure Cell) – 1 Posts

State SNCU Clinical Care Coordinator – 1 Posts

Technical Consultant (Medical) – 1 Posts

Technical Consultant-IT (HWC) – 1 Posts

Technical Consultant – 2 Posts

Consultant-RI – 1 Posts

State Vaccine and Logistic Manager – 1 Posts

State Technical Consultant – 1 Posts

Consultant – 1 Posts

Consultant (NonMedical) – 1 Posts

State Consultant (Quality Monitoring) – 1 Posts

Administrative Cum Program Assistant-State – 1 Posts

DEIC Consultant – 1 Posts

Programme Assistant – 1 Posts

Consultant VHND – 1 Posts

Consultant Training – 1 Posts

AEFI Consultant – 1 Posts

Panchkarma Specialist Female – 1 Posts

DGM – AYUSH (Deputation/ Open Market) – 1 Posts

Pay Scale- Rs. 50,000/-(Post Wise pay scale will vary)

Educational Qualification – Candidates having Graduate / Post Graduate Degree, Diploma according to the essential qualification of the post with relevant field Experience will be eligible for this posts.

NOTE – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification regarding education qualification and work experience criteria before applying.

How to Apply for UP NHM Various Post Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UPNRHM before 28/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application-:

Candidates’ Photograph

Candidates’ Signature

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate

Mode of Selection for UP NHM Various Post Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

Written Examination

Interview