UPNHM Various Post Online Form 2020
Post Name – Various Posts (On Contractual Basis State, Divisional and District level)
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 08-January-2020
• Last Date – 28-January-2020
Exam Date – Available Soo
|• There is no Application Fee for All Categories
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
Uttar Pradesh
|Maximum – 40 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules
|Number of post- 2765 Post
Vacancy Details for UP NHM Various Post Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Accountant, Staff Nurse, ANM & Various Other Posts.
Vacancy Distribution –
IT Consultant – 1 Posts
Administrative Assistant – 1 Posts
State Legal Consultant – 1 Posts
Senior LT IRL/C&DST – 6 Posts
State ConsultantAES/JE – 1 Posts
State Veterinary Consultant – 1 Posts
State Data ManagerAES/JE – 1 Posts
Finance Cum Logistic Consultant – 1 Posts
Accountant – 16 Posts
Admin cum Programme Assistance Division – 5 Posts
Admin cum Programme Assistance District – 8 Posts
ANM – 347 Posts
Audiologist – 19 Posts
Audiometric Assistant – 12 Posts
Community Nurse – 46 Posts
Instructor for Young Hearing Impaired Children – 29 Posts
Psychiatric Nurse – 32 Posts
City Community Process Manager – 13 Posts
District Consultant QA – 15 Posts
Divisional Consultant QA – 2 Posts
District Data Manager – 10 Posts
District Leprosy Consultant – 8 Posts
Epidemiologist – 10 Posts
Paramedical Worker – 51 Posts
Staff Nurse-NRC – 4 Posts
Staff Nurse-KMC – 108 Posts
Staff Nurse SNCU – 8 Posts
District Health and Wellness cum Community Process Assistant – 75 Posts
Staff Nurse (District Hospital Strengthening) – 852 Posts
Staff Nurse (District Hospital Strengthening (8 Bedded High Dependency Units)) – 232 Posts
Nurse In-Charge – 17 Posts
Laboratory Technicians HWC – 810 Posts
HR Coordinator HRIS – 1 Posts
Consultant Compliance and Disciplinary Action – 1 Posts
Accountant (Construction & Infrastructure Cell) – 1 Posts
State SNCU Clinical Care Coordinator – 1 Posts
Technical Consultant (Medical) – 1 Posts
Technical Consultant-IT (HWC) – 1 Posts
Technical Consultant – 2 Posts
Consultant-RI – 1 Posts
State Vaccine and Logistic Manager – 1 Posts
State Technical Consultant – 1 Posts
Consultant – 1 Posts
Consultant (NonMedical) – 1 Posts
State Consultant (Quality Monitoring) – 1 Posts
Administrative Cum Program Assistant-State – 1 Posts
DEIC Consultant – 1 Posts
Programme Assistant – 1 Posts
Consultant VHND – 1 Posts
Consultant Training – 1 Posts
AEFI Consultant – 1 Posts
Panchkarma Specialist Female – 1 Posts
DGM – AYUSH (Deputation/ Open Market) – 1 Posts
Pay Scale- Rs. 50,000/-(Post Wise pay scale will vary)
Educational Qualification – Candidates having Graduate / Post Graduate Degree, Diploma according to the essential qualification of the post with relevant field Experience will be eligible for this posts.
NOTE – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification regarding education qualification and work experience criteria before applying.
How to Apply for UP NHM Various Post Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UPNRHM before 28/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application-:
Candidates’ Photograph
Candidates’ Signature
Domicile Certificate
Caste Certificate
Mode of Selection for UP NHM Various Post Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:
Written Examination
Interview






Checkout More Jobs: