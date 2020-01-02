Government Jobs

UP Polytechnic Online Form 2020

6 hours ago
0 152 1 minute read

UP Polytechnic Online Form 2020

(Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination,2020)

Post Name – Polytechnic Diploma Admission 2020

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 01-January-2020

• Last Date –  February-2020

• Exam Date – 26-April-2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/OBC – Rs. 300/-

SC/ST – Rs. 200/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E Challan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All UP Government authorized colleges running Polytechnic Courses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/July/2020)

Minimum-14 Years

Maximum- No Boundation

 

 

 

 
Course Name- Polytechnic Diploma Admission 2020

 

 

Polytechnic Diploma Admission

Course Name

Diploma in Engineering

Diploma in Architecture Engineering

Fashion Designing & Garments Technology

Home Science

Textile Design

Modern Officer Management & Secretarial Service

Library & Information Science

Diploma in Pharmacy

PG Diploma in Biotechnology

PG Diploma in Computer Application

Diploma in Hotel Management & Catering

Diploma in Aircraft ,Maintenance Engineering

Diploma in Aircraft ,Maintenance Engineering(Avionics)

PG Diploma in  Information Technology

Diploma in Engineering(Lateral Entry)

Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Engineering/Agriculture/Engineering/Fashion Designing & garments Technology/Home Science/Textile Design-Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination with minimum 35% marks will be eligible for these courses.

PG Diploma Courses – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in relevant trade will be eligible for these courses.

Rest all courses – Candidates who have completed their class 12th level of Examination in related stream with minimum 50% marks will be eligible for these courses.

How to Apply for UPJEE Polytechnic Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UPJEE before February – 2020.

Requisites of Online Form-:

Passport Size Photograph with candidates name mentioned on it

Thumb Impression(Left Hand )

Signature(Capital Letter)

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for UPJEE Polytechnic Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Entrance Examination.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply(Group A) (Group B to K) (Group E1,E2)

(Group A) (Group B to K) (Group E1,E2)

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Ordnance Factory Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2020

6 hours ago
Photo of Indian Air Force Air Force Group X / Y Online Form 2020

Indian Air Force Air Force Group X / Y Online Form 2020

6 hours ago
Photo of Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020

6 hours ago
Photo of UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020

UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button