UP Polytechnic Online Form 2020
(Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination,2020)
Post Name – Polytechnic Diploma Admission 2020
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 01-January-2020
• Last Date – February-2020
• Exam Date – 26-April-2020
|• General/OBC – Rs. 300/-
• SC/ST – Rs. 200/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|All UP Government authorized colleges running Polytechnic Courses
|(As on 01/July/2020)
Minimum-14 Years
Maximum- No Boundation
|Course Name- Polytechnic Diploma Admission 2020
Polytechnic Diploma Admission
|Course Name–
Diploma in Engineering
Diploma in Architecture Engineering
Fashion Designing & Garments Technology
Home Science
Textile Design
Modern Officer Management & Secretarial Service
Library & Information Science
Diploma in Pharmacy
PG Diploma in Biotechnology
PG Diploma in Computer Application
Diploma in Hotel Management & Catering
Diploma in Aircraft ,Maintenance Engineering
Diploma in Aircraft ,Maintenance Engineering(Avionics)
PG Diploma in Information Technology
Diploma in Engineering(Lateral Entry)
Educational Qualification:
Diploma in Engineering/Agriculture/Engineering/Fashion Designing & garments Technology/Home Science/Textile Design-Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination with minimum 35% marks will be eligible for these courses.
PG Diploma Courses – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in relevant trade will be eligible for these courses.
Rest all courses – Candidates who have completed their class 12th level of Examination in related stream with minimum 50% marks will be eligible for these courses.
How to Apply for UPJEE Polytechnic Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UPJEE before February – 2020.
Requisites of Online Form-:
Passport Size Photograph with candidates name mentioned on it
Thumb Impression(Left Hand )
Signature(Capital Letter)
*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
Mode of Selection for UPJEE Polytechnic Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Entrance Examination.
Important Links
Apply(Group A) (Group B to K) (Group E1,E2)
(Group A) (Group B to K) (Group E1,E2)
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here