UP Polytechnic Online Form 2020

Diploma in Engineering

Diploma in Architecture Engineering

Fashion Designing & Garments Technology

Home Science

Textile Design

Modern Officer Management & Secretarial Service

Library & Information Science

Diploma in Pharmacy

PG Diploma in Biotechnology

PG Diploma in Computer Application

Diploma in Hotel Management & Catering

Diploma in Aircraft ,Maintenance Engineering

Diploma in Aircraft ,Maintenance Engineering(Avionics)

PG Diploma in Information Technology

Diploma in Engineering(Lateral Entry)

Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Engineering/Agriculture/Engineering/Fashion Designing & garments Technology/Home Science/Textile Design-Candidates who have completed their Class 10th level of Examination with minimum 35% marks will be eligible for these courses.

PG Diploma Courses – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in relevant trade will be eligible for these courses.

Rest all courses – Candidates who have completed their class 12th level of Examination in related stream with minimum 50% marks will be eligible for these courses.

How to Apply for UPJEE Polytechnic Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UPJEE before February – 2020.

Requisites of Online Form-:

Passport Size Photograph with candidates name mentioned on it

Thumb Impression(Left Hand )

Signature(Capital Letter)

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for UPJEE Polytechnic Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on Entrance Examination.