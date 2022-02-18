Unusual reason for banning Free Fire in India

In the midst of a geographical conflict with China, the government of that country removed the video game from the Google Play Store and App Store.





Free fireOne of the games Cell phone The most downloaded in the world, it received a severe blow by being banned India, One of the countries with the highest number of users. Title of Karena Deleted from Google Play Store and App Store53 with other applications.

India bans free fire: Conflict with China

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India Decided that Free fire It is “a threat to the privacy and security of citizens.” Because it is Battle Royale “Transfers sensitive data of its users to servers in China”.

India Is currently in a confusing border conflict with ChinaIs close to the limits with the Himalayan region and prefers not to provide any kind of data until the end point for this environment.

To Karena It was a very hard blow Free fire Very popular in India with a great player base. Due to this situation and the uncertainty of the shareholders, the company recorded a decline 19 percent on the Wall Street Stock Exchange.

Decision that free fire can be released in India

PUBG MobileLike a video game Free fire And created by the Chinese company Tencent, which suffered the same shortcomings of the Kareena title, but PUBG Corporation Tencent decided to remove the company from its responsibilities as a distributor in India and introduced another processor to beat its players again.

Do not miss anything Get the latest gaming news and more!