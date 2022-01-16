“Unicorns” on the rise in the Indian ecosystem – 01/14/2022

Exclusive content The reference you are trying to access is for subscribers Registration Know our plans

2021 is a great year for Sumit Gupta: he turned 30, got married and saw his start – the site for that. Cryptocurrencies CoinDCX became one of the new “unicorns” of the technology industry India.

44 new babies were born in India last year. Unicorns, An emerging private investment company worth over US $ 1,000 million, is an example of a growing investment interest in a country that, despite its remarkable potential, is often overlooked.

Foreign funds invested over $ 35,000 million Indian start According to data from the Tracxn cabinet, by 2021, the amount will triple by 2020. These investments cover all types of sectors: from technical finance to healthcare or sports.

Traditionally, it has been chosen by foreign investors in Asia China. But Beijing’s close control of its powerful digital sector and its campaign to control big business have alienated investors.

On the contrary, India has become more attractive, with a large number of well-educated entrepreneurs taking advantage of the fast-growing digital infrastructure.

“India is the final frontier where business can attract one-sixth of the world’s population,” said Siddharth Mehta, founder of Bay Capital Partners, an investment firm. “I think India is about 13-14 years behind China in terms of market size and size. India’s digital sector is less than $ 100 billion, but that number will reach 1-2 trillion in 10-15 years, ”he said.

The Japanese are among those who have fallen prey to the allure of the Indian entrepreneurial universe Softbank, Chinese Alibaba The Tencent Or Americans The capital of Sequoia Y Tiger Global.

The Indian technology sector has also seen a record number of public concessions in 2021. Companies like Zomato port application O la Nykaa Beauty Product Site They went public with significant lists that made their founders billionaires.

At its highest peak in October, India’s shares rose more than 125% in April 2020, making it one of the best stock markets in the world.

Exaggerated?

Indian programmers.

But some experts warn that some of these companies could be overstated. For example, The fintech Paytm, Had the largest IPO of 2021, is not yet profitable and its shares are 40% lower than their initial valuation price.

And frenzy Unicorns It does not hide India’s serious problems in attracting the 10 million young people who enter its labor market every year.

In the desperation of looking for work, many take up low-paying jobs Partition economy Earn just $ 4 a day without job security.

In an effort to recruit the best talent, companies offer higher salaries, stocks and incentives for motorcycles or cricket tickets.

But for experts in the field StartDemand for skilled labor in 2021 is higher than supply.

Companies compete to snatch money and recruit and retain talent, offering higher salaries, stocks and incentives for motorcycles or cricket tickets.

“Personnel selection companies always contact us,” explained an employee of the department, who did not want to be named. “Salary was raised last year and it looks like everyone is being hired. People are constantly changing jobs,” he said.

Gupta, the founder of the CoinDCX operating system, is optimistic. “Creating a unicorn is very possible if you persevere, especially if you live in an opportunity-rich country like India.”