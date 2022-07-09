Unbelievable: Indian Cricket League earns more money than Premier League – Ovation – 06/18/2022

Exclusive content The reference you are trying to access is for subscribers Register Know our plans

Competitions Indian Premier Cricket League (IPL) became the second highest value among leagues around the world this week NFL American, after paying more than $6,000 million to air its next five seasons. For example, they violate Premier League English or League Spanish football. Cricket is a real passion IndiaA country of more than 1,300 million people.

The figure triples the price the same rights fetched at auction last year in 2017, when game consumption on digital devices was still a market to be discovered. Star IndiaLocal subsidiary Disney It bought the television and digital rights to the same package for $2,092 million.

In the past five years, the IPL has seen a 100% increase in digital viewership before the game’s governing body in the Asian country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), chose to do something different. This year: Auction of emission rights for both platforms separately.

The result revealed that digital ‘sorpasso’ has already happened Viacom 18, a joint venture between Paramount and Reliance Industries of IndiaAround $3,042 million was paid for the digital rights, which is more than the $3,019 million paid by Star India to regain the television rights.

The union will report more than $15 million to the BCCI for each of the 410 games the tournament will host over the next five seasons, putting it only behind American football’s NFL, whose games represent an investment of $37 million. .

The latest season of the IPL, which ended in May, was the first season to record more digital viewers than television, with a recent report by Indian financial advisory firm ‘Elara Capital’ estimating the number of virtual viewers at 421 million. , compared to the 380 million recorded by television.