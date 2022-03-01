March 1, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Ukraine seeks 'immediate ceasefire' and Russian withdrawal in first direct talks during Putin's ongoing invasion

Louie Daves March 1, 2022 2 min read

Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates met on Monday in the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days ago. The talks went on for hours, and while they brought some hope of an end to the war, UkraineThe president and Kyiv residents made it clear that they expected little discussion. Even as the meeting took place, there were reports of intense Russian bombing of cities in eastern Ukraine.

Russia will not explain its goals from the talks, but CBS News’ Haley Ott reported that Ukraine’s main demands are an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian forces. Russian officials said that the meeting ended early in the evening and that concerned delegations were heading back to their capitals to discuss negotiations.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was still on high alert on Monday, but residents were allowed out of their homes and shelters for the first time since Saturday night, when the local government – preparing to escalate the Russian siege on the city – said anyone out on the streets would treat it as an enemy.

Topshot - Ukraine - Russia - Conflict
A Russian troop carrier burns next to the body of an unidentified soldier during the fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, February 27, 2022.

Serge Popock/AFP/Getty


Hours before the start of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations at a site near the border with Belarus, Ukrainian officials said Russia again bombed major cities overnight. Defense officials said Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, came under intense artillery bombardment after Ukrainian forces retook it from Russian forces the day before.

0224-cbsn-cordes-grab.png
Explosions have been reported in Ukraine. (February 24, 2022)

CBS News


Meanwhile, pressure was mounting on Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as the entire United Nations General Assembly convened extraordinary emergency meeting to discuss the crisis a day after Putin announced he had put his nuclear forces on alert in response to what he claimed were “aggressive statements” by NATO, and punished sanctions from the world’s richest nations.

