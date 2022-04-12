Ukraine has arrested Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Putin politician

President Zelensky posted on social media a photo of Viktor Medvedchuk with the caption, “A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU. Well done! Details later. Glory to Ukraine!” written under it.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Kremlin politician, who was living in Ukraine.

Medvedchuk has been under house arrest for treason since last year, but He allegedly escaped Shortly after Russia launched its invasion in late February. They have a lawyer Refusal sin.

“A special operation was carried out thanks to the Department of Internal Security,” Zelensky wrote in Russian on his verified account on the social networking platform Telegram, referring to the Ukrainian Security Service.

“Well done! Details later. Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky said.

Above this comment, Zelensky posted a photo showing a disheveled Medvedchuk sitting next to a radiator with his hands in handcuffs.

Medvedchuk, the leader of a pro-Russian opposition party in Ukraine and a staunch opponent of Kyiv’s calls to join NATO, has very close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.

Some Experts speculate That if Putin had planned to install a puppet leader after overthrowing the government of Ukraine, Medvedchuk would be on the short list.

Ukraine’s Security Service posted Medvedchuk’s photo on its official Twitter account, along with an smug warning to other Russians allied with Ukraine.

“You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor country for years. You may have been hiding from justice recently. You can even wear a Ukrainian military uniform for camouflage… But will it help you escape punishment? Not at all. In Russian.

“And on the same Ukraine traitors as you! Pro-Russian traitors and KGB agents, remember – your crimes have no statute of limitations. And hiding places, wherever we find you!” The agency tweeted.

The tweet thread on Twitter included a statement from Ukrainian intelligence chief Ivan Bakanov, in which he thanked the officers “who demonstrated their professionalism and conducted a lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation to arrest” Medvedchuk.

According to a translation of the agency’s tweets, Bakanov said: “No traitor will escape punishment and will be held accountable under the law of Ukraine.”