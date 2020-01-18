Government Jobs

UKPSC Assistant Conservator Forest Recruitment 2019

4 days ago
UKPSC Assistant Conservator Forest Recruitment 2019

(Uttarakhand Public Service Commission)

Post Name – Assistant Conservator Forest

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 30-July-2019

• Last Date – 20-August-2019

Exam Date – 29-September-2019 (Screening Test)

Form Start For Mains – 18 January 2020

Last date For Mains – 01 February 2020

Last date Received Hard Copy – 10 February 2020

 

 • General – Rs. 173.60/-

EWS & OBC Category Applicants hailing from Uttarakhand – Rs.173.60/-

SC/ST Category Applicants hailing from Uttarakhand – Rs.83.60/-

PwD Applicants hailing from Uttarakhand – Rs. 23.60/-

Payment will be made through Debit

Card/Credit Card/Net Banking

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Uttarakhand

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/July/2019)

Minimum – 21 Years

Maximum – 42 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per UKPSC Rules
Number of post- 45 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for UKPSC Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Online Form 2019
Post Name-Assistant Forest Conservator

Category Wise Posts Details-:

General – 25 Posts

SC – 09 Posts

ST – 01 Post

ONC – 06 Posts

EWS – 04 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs. 56,100/–Rs.1,77,500/-(Pay Level-10)

Educational Qualification – Candidates having Bachelor in Science Technology Or having Engineering Degree  from recognized university or equivalent degree with at least one of the following subjects-:

Agriculture / Botany / Chemistry / Computer Application Or Engineering in Agriculture / Chemical / Civil / CS / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical / Enviromental Science / Forestry / Geology / Horticulture / Mathematics / Physiocs / Statistics / Veterniary Science / Zoology will be eligible for this recruitment.

Other Preferential-Applicants along with above mentioned qualification ,worked minimum 02 Years in State Armed Forces  OR Having NCC ‘B’ /’C’ Certificate will also be preferred for this recruitment.

Physical Details-

(a) Height-:

Male-152 Cm, Female-145 Cm

(b) Chest-:

Male-84-89 Cms, Female- 79-84 Cms

How to Apply for UKPSC Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UKPSC before 20/August/2019

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned & Self Attested)-:

Photograph

Signature

High School Mark sheet/Certificate

Graduation Mar sheet/Certificate

Age Proof/ID Proof (if Applicable)

Caste Certificate (if Applicable)

Domicile Certificate (if Applicable)

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for  UKPSC Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Selection will  be based on-:

Screening Test

Mains Examination

Interview

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

