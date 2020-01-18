UKPSC Assistant Conservator Forest Recruitment 2019

Category Wise Posts Details-:

General – 25 Posts

SC – 09 Posts

ST – 01 Post

ONC – 06 Posts

EWS – 04 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs. 56,100/–Rs.1,77,500/-(Pay Level-10)

Educational Qualification – Candidates having Bachelor in Science Technology Or having Engineering Degree from recognized university or equivalent degree with at least one of the following subjects-:

Agriculture / Botany / Chemistry / Computer Application Or Engineering in Agriculture / Chemical / Civil / CS / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical / Enviromental Science / Forestry / Geology / Horticulture / Mathematics / Physiocs / Statistics / Veterniary Science / Zoology will be eligible for this recruitment.

Other Preferential-Applicants along with above mentioned qualification ,worked minimum 02 Years in State Armed Forces OR Having NCC ‘B’ /’C’ Certificate will also be preferred for this recruitment.

Physical Details-

(a) Height-:

Male-152 Cm, Female-145 Cm

(b) Chest-:

Male-84-89 Cms, Female- 79-84 Cms

How to Apply for UKPSC Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UKPSC before 20/August/2019

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned & Self Attested)-:

Photograph

Signature

High School Mark sheet/Certificate

Graduation Mar sheet/Certificate

Age Proof/ID Proof (if Applicable)

Caste Certificate (if Applicable)

Domicile Certificate (if Applicable)

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for UKPSC Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Selection will be based on-:

Screening Test

Mains Examination

Interview