UKPSC Assistant Conservator Forest Recruitment 2019
(Uttarakhand Public Service Commission)
Post Name – Assistant Conservator Forest
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 30-July-2019
• Last Date – 20-August-2019
Exam Date – 29-September-2019 (Screening Test)
Exam Date – 29-September-2019 (Screening Test)
Form Start For Mains – 18 January 2020
Last date For Mains – 01 February 2020
Last date Received Hard Copy – 10 February 2020
|• General – Rs. 173.60/-
• EWS & OBC Category Applicants hailing from Uttarakhand – Rs.173.60/-
• SC/ST Category Applicants hailing from Uttarakhand – Rs.83.60/-
• PwD Applicants hailing from Uttarakhand – Rs. 23.60/-
• Payment will be made through Debit
Card/Credit Card/Net Banking
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Uttarakhand
|(As on 01/July/2019)
Minimum – 21 Years
Maximum – 42 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per UKPSC Rules
|Number of post- 45 post
|
Vacancy Details for UKPSC Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Online Form 2019
|Post Name-Assistant Forest Conservator
Category Wise Posts Details-:
General – 25 Posts
SC – 09 Posts
ST – 01 Post
ONC – 06 Posts
EWS – 04 Posts
Pay Scale – Rs. 56,100/–Rs.1,77,500/-(Pay Level-10)
Educational Qualification – Candidates having Bachelor in Science Technology Or having Engineering Degree from recognized university or equivalent degree with at least one of the following subjects-:
Agriculture / Botany / Chemistry / Computer Application Or Engineering in Agriculture / Chemical / Civil / CS / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical / Enviromental Science / Forestry / Geology / Horticulture / Mathematics / Physiocs / Statistics / Veterniary Science / Zoology will be eligible for this recruitment.
Other Preferential-Applicants along with above mentioned qualification ,worked minimum 02 Years in State Armed Forces OR Having NCC ‘B’ /’C’ Certificate will also be preferred for this recruitment.
Physical Details-
(a) Height-:
Male-152 Cm, Female-145 Cm
(b) Chest-:
Male-84-89 Cms, Female- 79-84 Cms
How to Apply for UKPSC Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UKPSC before 20/August/2019
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned & Self Attested)-:
Photograph
Signature
High School Mark sheet/Certificate
Graduation Mar sheet/Certificate
Age Proof/ID Proof (if Applicable)
Caste Certificate (if Applicable)
Domicile Certificate (if Applicable)
Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
Mode of Selection for UKPSC Assistant Forest Conservator Recruitment Online Form 2019 – Selection will be based on-:
Screening Test
Mains Examination
Interview
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: