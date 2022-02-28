March 2, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

UK sales charts: 80% of Elden Ring boxed sales on PS5 and PS4

Jack Kimmons February 28, 2022 2 min read

Eye drops 80% of Elden Ring Physical sales were purchased in the UK on PlayStation 5 and PS4. Of the total sales mix, 63 percent of gamers took advantage of the PlayStation 5 version, while 17 percent denigrated the punitive RPG on PS4. Only three percent bought a PC version in a box, while the remaining 17 percent devoured the physical copies on the Xbox.

It is worth emphasizing that this sales data Just Takes physical sales into account, and a Huge 49 percent From Forbidden horizon west The sales were made digitally last week. As such, this is a small snapshot of the overall sales picture.

The good news for Elden Ring is that it outperforms all previous Souls games at retail, including Dark Souls 3, which exceeded its sales by 26 percent financially. When you consider that the digital sales mix has increased exponentially since the 2016 sequel, it’s safe to say that this game is actually selling well.

Horizon Forbidden West still has a better launch than FromSoftware’s punishing title, even though its sales are down 79 percent on a weekly basis, which is somewhat to be expected — especially seeing PS5 stock Was not in the UK last week again.

Elsewhere, he was the only outstanding newcomer GRID Legends, which ranked 18th on the actual sales charts overall, and enjoyed 73 percent of its sales on PS5 and PS4. We’ve included the top ten below, but if you’re the type of Brit who’s been buying new games lately, don’t forget to check out Elden Ring Guide And the Horizon Forbidden West guide.

See also  Horizon: Forbidden West is the second biggest PS5 launch yet | UK boxed charts

UK sales charts: week ending February 26, 2022

  1. elden ring
  2. Forbidden horizon west
  3. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
  5. FIFA 22
  6. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  7. Dying Light 2: Stay Human
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. Maine Craft
  10. GTA trilogy

