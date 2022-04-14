UK freezes $13 billion in assets linked to Abramovich partners

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, stands on the podium during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on December 19, 2015 in London, England.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom announced that it had frozen assets of two Russian oligarchs amounting to 10 billion pounds, or 13 billion dollars.

The move against Eugene Tenenbaum and David Davidovich, who are close associates of well-known Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Represents the largest measure of asset freeze in British history, according to a government spokesperson.

Thursday’s asset freeze comes a day after authorities in Jersey’s offshore tax haven More than $7 billion worth of assets have been frozen which is suspected of being related to Abramovich.

This brings the total value of the frozen assets to up to $20 billion. In addition to the freeze, only Davidovich, not Tenenbaum, was banned from traveling to Britain.

Jersey is a self-governing Channel Island and is governed by Queen Elizabeth II of Britain.

British officials said the Jersey v. Abramovich verdict and the UK’s action against Tannenbaum and Davidovich were coordinated.

These moves are intended to cut off potential monetary resources that Russian President Vladimir Putin could request to fund his failed invasion of Ukraine.

“We are tightening the screws on Putin’s war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (below) said in a statement announcing the asset freeze on Thursday. “We will continue to impose sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and nobody is off the table,” he added.