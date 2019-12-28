Post Name – Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant)

Category Wise Vacancy Details-:

Gen – 220 Posts

EWS – 47 Posts

SEBC – 126 Posts

SC – 46 Posts

ST – 39 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs. 17500/- per month

Educational Qualification – Candidates who have Full time Any Graduate Degree in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC with minimum 55% in final year & the candidate should be computer literate with having good command over English and Gujarati Language will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UGVCL before 16/January/2020.

Mode of Selection for UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -:

Online Exam