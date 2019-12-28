UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020
(Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd Recruitment 2020)
Post Name – Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 27-December-2019
• Last Date – 16-January-2020
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General / EWS / SEBC – Rs. 500/-
• SC / ST – Rs. 250/-
Payment Will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/SBI Challan
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Gujarat
|(As on 26/December/2019)
Minimum – 30 Years
Age relaxation (Upper Age Limit) –
As Per Rules
|Number of posts – 478 post
|
Vacancy Details for UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant)
Category Wise Vacancy Details-:
Gen – 220 Posts
EWS – 47 Posts
SEBC – 126 Posts
SC – 46 Posts
ST – 39 Posts
Pay Scale – Rs. 17500/- per month
Educational Qualification – Candidates who have Full time Any Graduate Degree in regular mode from recognized University duly approved by UGC with minimum 55% in final year & the candidate should be computer literate with having good command over English and Gujarati Language will be eligible for this recruitment.
How to Apply for UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the UGVCL before 16/January/2020.
Mode of Selection for UGVCL Junior Assistant Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -:
Online Exam
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here