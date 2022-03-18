U2 Written Series by JJ Abrams in the Works at Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter

it’s a Good day at Netflix.

Broadcasting giant collaborates with JJ Abrams so is bad robot Banner for production to develop a series written around the legendary rock band U2And the The Hollywood Reporter Learn.

The untitled show, which is currently in early development, is set to be written by Anthony McCarten. The Oscar-nominated writer will celebrate his return to the world of musical biographies with the U2 series after 2018 Bohemian Rhapsody, Which focused on Queen Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek).

Details of U2’s participation are being kept under wraps, though sources say the band behind songs including “With or Without You” and “Pride (In the Name of Love)” are expected to participate and agree to the project. The series comes from Warner Bros. TV, where the bad bot Abrams exists under a rich package deal. The plot details are also kept.

Representatives for Netflix, Warners and Bad Robot declined to comment.

News of the U2 series arrives as musical-themed biographies have seen a resurgence in popularity after the likes of McCarten Bohemian Rhapsody, 2019 Elton John Themed rocket man Baz Luhrmann coming Elvis Presley movie starring Austin Butler. Currently searching for Pop star Madonna In a biography that Material Girl co-wrote and directed. a Bob Marley Biography He is also in the works.

U2 – Intro by Bono, lead guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. – was formed in 1976 from Dublin, Ireland, and released 14 studio albums. The political band has often sold more than 170 million records worldwide, returning home with a record 22 Grammys. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. With albums, including Joshua tree, rattle, baby Ashtung and recently innocence songs And the Experience songsthe group ranked 22nd on rolling rock’s 2010 existing One of the greatest artists of all time.

For his part, McCarten is an acclaimed biographer who also explored the lives of Stephen Hawking, Winston Churchill, Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (future Pope Francis) in theory of everything (2014)worst cases (2017) and Popes (2019), respectively. He received the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nomination for his work theory of everything And the Two popes. worst case And the theory of everything They were also nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. He was represented by the CAA.

Since signing the massive global deal with WarnerMedia in September 2019, Bad Robot has aggressively boosted its TV roster. Abrams and his Bad Robot banner he runs with partner (and wife) Katie McGrath is also behind HBO Max’s DC Comics franchise Justice League Dark, which features shows including Constantine And the Madame X.

Other projects in the works involving an adult Lusty Batman series that unites Abrams with him Felicity Collaborator and friend Matt Reeves (Behind Batman feature film). Abrams and Bad Robot are also working on originals including HBO Dimond and max changeable. Both dramas are based on original ideas from Abrams and have official series orders. Abrams directs the pilot to DimondAnd the The sci-fi drama representing the first show he’s created since then margin For Fox 2008. Dimondwhich landed on HBO after a bidding war with Apple, already change display After being selected for the series in early 2018. The premiere dates for both are yet to be decided. On the cinematic side, Abrams recently announced that he was working on a new movie Star Trek Feature Paramount movie that will reunite the cast of his series of films led by Chris Pine. Abrams is represented by the CAA.

It’s interesting that the U2 series is being developed for Netflix and not a WarnerMedia supported platform due to Abrams’ value to Warners. The Channing Dungey-led studio, which remains the leading content supplier for HBO Max streaming hardware, continues to prioritize selling to outside buyers. It should be noted that Netflix was considered the favorite to land Abrams and Warners productions look up Drama after HBO Max It passed amazingly On the shining spin off.