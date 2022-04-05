Two were killed and five others were injured in a series of insurgent attacks in Indian Kashmir

This content was released on 04 April 2022 – 14:42

Srinagar (India), ap. 4 (EFE) .- At least two people have been killed and five others, four of them non-Kashmiri workers, in a series of insurgent attacks in the past 24 hours in the disputed area under Kashmir control. By India.

A group of insurgents carried out an attack on Monday in the southern district of Pulwama in the northern Indian state of Bihar, where they were identified in confessions given to Efe by an unnamed police force, Badlashwar Kumar and Joko Chaudhry.

“The injured workers have been admitted to the hospital,” the official said.

This is the second attack on non-Kashmiri workers in the last 24 hours. Since the Indian government ended its half-life in August 2019, there has been an increase in autonomy in the region, which has seen an increase in violence against immigrants and members of minority communities.

On Sunday, two other workers from the northern state of Punjab were injured and hospitalized in a rebel attack in Pulwama, an unnamed police source told Efe.

Attacks on migrant workers include attacks on two Indian Armed Forces members in the Maisuma area of ​​Srinagar on Monday.

One member of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and another was injured in the attack, Srinagar police control room official Efe told security forces, who said security forces were looking for clues to identify the suspects.

On the other hand, the Indian Army said in a statement that an insurgent was killed while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) demarcation line between India and Pakistan in disputed Kashmir.

The Tehreek-e-Insurgency Front (TRF), a lesser-known separatist group linked by authorities with Islamists in Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for a number of targeted attacks that have provoked panic among minorities in Indian Kashmir.

Millions of Kashmiris, many of them Hindus, fled the area after a series of insurgent attacks on religious minorities between 1989 and 1990.

Situated in the foothills of the Himalayas, Kashmir is one of the few Muslim-majority parts of India, and India and Pakistan have demanded full sovereignty since independence from the British Empire in 1947 after the partition of the subcontinent.

These tensions escalated when New Delhi revoked the semi-autonomous status of Indian Kashmir in August 2019, splitting the state into two territories directly controlled by the central government. EFE

