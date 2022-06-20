Two cast members of Netflix series The Chosen One were killed in an accident

Two cast members of the Netflix show “The Chosen One” died after being involved in an accident on Thursday in Baja California Sur, Mexico, injuring six other cast and crew members, Netflix said.

Netflix said the accident occurred while transiting from Santa Rosalia to the local airport. The company said that the accident was not at its place, adding that the injured – two members of the work team and four crew members – are in stable condition.

The company did not provide details about what happened The Associated Press reported That the crew and crew members were in a truck that crashed.