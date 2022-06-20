Two cast members of Netflix series The Chosen One were killed in an accident

Two cast members of the Netflix show “The Chosen One” died after being involved in an accident on Thursday in Baja California Sur, Mexico, injuring six other cast and crew members, Netflix said.
Netflix said the accident occurred while transiting from Santa Rosalia to the local airport. The company said that the accident was not at its place, adding that the injured – two members of the work team and four crew members – are in stable condition.
The company did not provide details about what happened The Associated Press reported That the crew and crew members were in a truck that crashed.
Netflix said Redrum, the production company behind the show, has paused production. Representatives from Rederm could not be reached for comment on Sunday.
“The Chosen One” according to Netflix description, The movie is about a 12-year-old boy who learns that he is the returning Jesus Christ, destined to save humanity. The show is based on a comic book series written by Mark Millar and Peter Gross. Netflix said on Twitter In April the shooting began in Mexico.
in Statement on Facebook On Friday, the Baja California state government confirmed that the two actors killed were Raimundo Gardoño Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.
“Our condolences to their families, friends and the arts community of Baja California,” the government said.
SAG-AFTRA, the union representing film, television and radio workers, said in a statement that it has been in contact with Netflix, as well as with Asociación Nacional de Actores, which represents actors in Mexico, about the incident.
“We are investigating local production conditions,” said Sag-Aftra. “When controlling safety, it is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our members and others in their workplace.”
“Certified alcohol aficionado. Organizer. Explorer. Lifelong writer. Falls down a lot. Proud social mediaholic. Freelance student.”
More Stories
An episode of “Sesame Street” has been removed for being too scary and was posted on social media
Kyle O’Reilly says Sting gave him ‘swollen testicles’ after a frenzy attack
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a daughter’s basketball game together