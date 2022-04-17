Twitter’s upcoming editing feature may track tweet history

Editing a tweet using Twitter’s next edit button may leave a digital trace of your tweet history, according to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. at TweetManchun Wong explains that the editing function appears to have an “immutable” quality, meaning that Twitter may create an entirely new tweet when it is edited, all while retaining previous versions of that tweet.

“Twitter’s approach to tweet editing appears to be immutable, as in, instead of changing the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the modified content, along with a list of previous old tweets,” says Manchun Wong.

Twitter’s approach to editing the Tweet appears to be immutable, because instead of changing the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the modified content, along with the list of old tweets prior to this mod. – Jin Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16 2022

Like Manchun Wong NotesIt is unclear how users’ tweet edit history will appear, or if it will appear at all. But if Twitter decides to make the tweet history public, it could be a way to address concerns about potential abuse of the feature, as some critics believe it could be used in Change public record and mislead users.

Researcher in the app Alessandro Palozzi also tweet it What appear to be screenshots of the new feature, giving us a glimpse of what the edit button might actually look like when it’s live on Twitter. In one screenshot, Paluzzi shows how the “Edit Tweet” option could appear in the three-dot menu on the right side of your tweets.

button selection It leads you to a screen that looks a lot like a normal tweet composer, except that it’s pre-filled with the text of your tweet and says “refresh” in the lower right corner instead of “tweet”. However, Paluzzi’s screenshots do not show an option to view the tweet’s editing history.

Twitter has yet to confirm the existence of a tweet history tracker. “There is nothing else to share at the moment other than what is in this Tweet from TwitterComms and this is Tweet from @JaySullivanTwitter spokeswoman Anna Hobach said in a statement emailed to the edge.

Twitter first announced that it was working on a needed edit button Earlier this month, after apparently Joking about the feature on April Fools’ Day. But before the official confirmation from Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Poll his followers on the edit button After revealing Buying a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, to become the largest single contributor to Twitter. It’s been a whirlwind of events ever since, with Musk joins And Leave the Twitter boardand then Offer to buy the whole company. Twitter contributors currently Attempting to prevent the purchase of musk through the method of toxic contraceptive pills.