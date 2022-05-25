Twitter users describe the pasta portions at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding as the saddest thing they’ve ever seen

While Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband Travis Parker’s wedding may have cost several million, some Twitter users couldn’t help but call out the little pasta portions at the reception.

After Kylie Jenner, the 43-year-old reality star’s younger sister, shared a shot of her meager serving of spaghetti on an otherwise empty plate, fans took to social media to joke about how hungry their guests are.

One woman tweeted, while another sarcastically said, “The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen.”

Others suggested that “the correct adult portion size is what’s in the pan” and that “better” was “30 plates”.

Others quipped that they felt “personally attacked by this volume of pasta” and that the part was “offensive, brutal, and sinful.”

“It’s like, barely 100 calories. Like how dare you. Is this pasta for ants? Another fired up.”

Among the haters was an Italian, who explained that the dish was gourmet cuisine, from a fancy restaurant and that “portions are not as big as they are in the States.”

Kravis, as they are affectionately called, gave a lavish reception – sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana – at a castle in Portofino, Italy.

Guests were transported to the party and reception area on a fleet of speedboats adorned with D&G pillows and blankets.

The secret garden party venue is located in the grounds of a house the Kardashian family rented alongside the medieval castle of Castillo Brown.

Kourtney defied expectations by choosing to skip the traditional wedding gown and instead don a short white dress with a cathedral-length veil.

The lavish European wedding is the third time the couple tied the knot, after their informal marriage after the Grammys party in Las Vegas and their legal ceremony in Santa Barbara.