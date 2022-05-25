May 25, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Fun Irony: While Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband Travis Parker's wedding is estimated to have cost several million, some Twitter users couldn't help but order small amounts of pasta at the reception

Twitter users describe the pasta portions at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding as the saddest thing they’ve ever seen

Cassandra Kelley May 25, 2022 3 min read

Twitter users describe the pasta portions at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker’s wedding as ‘the saddest thing’ they’ve ever seen

By Deirdre Simonds for Dailymail.com

While Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband Travis Parker’s wedding may have cost several million, some Twitter users couldn’t help but call out the little pasta portions at the reception.

After Kylie Jenner, the 43-year-old reality star’s younger sister, shared a shot of her meager serving of spaghetti on an otherwise empty plate, fans took to social media to joke about how hungry their guests are.

One woman tweeted, while another sarcastically said, “The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen.”

Fun sarcasm: While Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband Travis Parker's wedding is estimated to have cost several million, some Twitter users couldn't help but order small portions of pasta at the reception

Others suggested that “the correct adult portion size is what’s in the pan” and that “better” was “30 plates”.

Others quipped that they felt “personally attacked by this volume of pasta” and that the part was “offensive, brutal, and sinful.”

“It’s like, barely 100 calories. Like how dare you. Is this pasta for ants? Another fired up.”

not enough? After Kylie Jenner, the 43-year-old reality star's younger sister, shared a shot of her tiny portion of spaghetti on an otherwise empty plate, fans took to social media to joke about how hungry their guests are.

not enough? After Kylie Jenner, the 43-year-old reality star’s younger sister, shared a shot of her tiny portion of spaghetti on an otherwise empty plate, fans took to social media to joke about how hungry their guests are.

One woman tweeted, while another sarcastic woman said,

One woman tweeted, while another sarcastic said: ‘The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen.

Among the haters was an Italian, who explained that the dish was gourmet cuisine, from a fancy restaurant and that “portions are not as big as they are in the States.”

Kravis, as they are affectionately called, gave a lavish reception – sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana – at a castle in Portofino, Italy.

Guests were transported to the party and reception area on a fleet of speedboats adorned with D&G pillows and blankets.

The other side: among the haters was an Italian, who explained that the dish was a gourmet kitchen, from a fancy restaurant and

The flip side: Among the haters was an Italian, who explained that the dish was gourmet cuisine, from a fancy restaurant and that “portions aren’t as big as they are in the States.”

The secret garden party venue is located in the grounds of a house the Kardashian family rented alongside the medieval castle of Castillo Brown.

Kourtney defied expectations by choosing to skip the traditional wedding gown and instead don a short white dress with a cathedral-length veil.

The lavish European wedding is the third time the couple tied the knot, after their informal marriage after the Grammys party in Las Vegas and their legal ceremony in Santa Barbara.

