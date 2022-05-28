Twitter Circle may be rolling out to more users

Twitter Circuit test started It was earlier this month with a limited selection, and now it appears it’s starting to roll out to more users (via Android Police). The feature works a lot like Instagram Close Friendswhich allows users to send tweets to a specific group of people instead of all Twitter users.

To check if you have access to the Twitter Circle, update the Twitter app or head to Twitter in a web browser. When you start writing a tweet, you will see a drop down menu at the top reading everybody. From here you can choose Twitter circle To limit your Tweet to a specific audience, or you can click release To add or remove people from your circle. Twitter will not notify users if you add or remove them.

You can add up to 150 users to your circle, whether they follow you or not. Users in your circle will see a note attached to Tweets that are only for the circle (and vice versa), which reads: “Only people in @[yourusername]The Twitter Circle can view this tweet. Tweeting to your circle is almost like having a private account, it just privatizes certain tweets rather than restricting access to your entire profile.

People in your circle won’t be able to retweet anything you post on them, but they can still take a screenshot and download your tweets. It’s also important to keep in mind that Twitter’s Community Guidelines still apply even if you’re sending your tweets to a smaller audience.

Twitter spokesperson Joseph Nunez said that although it appears that more users will be able to access the feature the edge It is still being tested. “We are currently still testing the Twitter circle with a group of people across iOS, Android, and the Web globally,” Nunez said. “The feature hasn’t been rolled out widely to everyone yet as we continue to gather feedback.”

At the moment, it’s unclear how many people currently have access to Circle. It seems more users (Me included) I finally see the feature that pops up when they start writing a tweet, but Some users Still reporting inaccessibility yet.

Update May 28, 5:27 PM ET: Updated to add a statement from a Twitter spokesperson, as well as to highlight that Circle hasn’t rolled out to everyone yet.