Twilight Princess HD to switch

There are a few first-party Wii U games that fans are hoping will be brought to the Switch, including The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. So far, that hasn’t happened yet.

Tantalus — the team behind Zelda: Skyward Sword HD — originally worked on the Twilight Princess HD for its Wii U release in 2016. However, according to CEO Tom Crago, the company hasn’t asked the company to work on the Switch port yet.

In the last episode of silicon podcast fragmentsWhen asked about The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD for Switch and whether Nintendo has arrived, Crago said the following:

“No, and look, we obviously love doing that, but that wasn’t a priority for Nintendo — or at least not in the conversations they had with us. The way you work with our friends out there is that we will jump at any chance we can to work on one of their titles. There is an ongoing dialogue between the two companies. There is often a little time that passes between addresses, and there may be other ideas coming up, but in the case of Skyward Sword, some time passed and then the email came: ‘Are you interested in thinking about bringing Skyward Sword on the Switch? The answer, of course: “Yes, we will.” Then we get into conversations with Nintendo about what it might look like and eventually we get started. So it was similar in many respects in terms of how the Twilight Princess (on Wii U) looked.”

Of course, Nintendo doesn’t necessarily need Tantalus to work on the Switch port of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. The company can always connect with another company or handle the same job.

Tantalus recently teamed up with Nintendo on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which was released in July 2021.

Related