TVT outlines the first three game projects made by the former God Eater and Patapon staff

TVT, a company founded by Toshiyuki Yasui in January 2019, who worked in God eater series and Freedom wars, has announced "Official Start" and shared the first information about the first three projects currently in development.

Theoretical R&D Engine The Theory Engine, which is in research and development internally, is an intermediate technology created for the purpose of developing online games on a large scale. It is an open system network engine that enables the creation of high performance in real time, multiplayer Online Action games, which provides a “faster”, “serverless and hassle-free” gaming environment with “more players”. TVT will continue to build the flagship model for this engine, both for games developed in-house and for licensing to external companies. Senior Engineer Rank: Yoshikazu Satake (God eater)

Yoshikazu Satake (God eater) Engineer: Daisuke Imura (God eaterAnd Sky Gunner)

Daisuke Imura (God eaterAnd Sky Gunner) Engineer: Toshinari Takahashi Project JabberWocky This title is a new rhythm action game from patabon Director Hiroyuki Kotani and sound creator Kenmi Adachi. It takes place in a unique world with cute characters. It’s in development as a title that will implement multiplayer via serverless Theory Engine technology. Director: Hiroyuki Kotani (patabonAnd eleventh [sai]And Mad Maestro!And Sky Gunner)

Hiroyuki Kotani (patabonAnd eleventh [sai]And Mad Maestro!And Sky Gunner) Producer: Kazuto Sakagiri (Eye of judgmentAnd Magatsu Wahrheit)

Kazuto Sakagiri (Eye of judgmentAnd Magatsu Wahrheit) sound: Kenmi Adachi (patabonAnd LokorokoAnd Gran Turismo)

Kenmi Adachi (patabonAnd LokorokoAnd Gran Turismo) Lead artist: nelnal (Tweet embed) Shaz . project This title is the latest multiplayer action game from God eater development team. Please look forward to a new story created by Freedom wars Tag team from Toshiyuki Yasui and Tomokazu Fukushima. It’s in development as a title that implements multiplayer multiplayer via The Theory Engine. Producer: Toshiyuki Yasui (God eaterAnd Freedom wars)

Toshiyuki Yasui (God eaterAnd Freedom wars) Scenario: Tomokazu Fukishima (deadfor solid gearAnd Freedom wars)

Tomokazu Fukishima (deadfor solid gearAnd Freedom wars) Director: Kenny Nakasha (.hack // GUAnd weird jojo Adventure: All-Star Battle)

Kenny Nakasha (.hack // GUAnd weird jojo Adventure: All-Star Battle) Art Director: Rin Kususaga (Lord of the CrimeaAnd Saucepan/ Grand Medal)

