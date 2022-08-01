TV show ‘The Flash’ ends with shorter season 9 on The CW – The Hollywood Reporter

It’s official: SparkleThe upcoming ninth season will be the last.

CW On Monday, it announced that the DC Comics superhero drama will be led by Warner Bros. Television’s Grant Gustin. and Greg Berlanti Productions will finish with 13 final episodes. The finale of one of the network’s most-watched shows will be shown in 2023 as part of the mid-season roster. Production on the final season will begin next month.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City takes fans on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and sight. “And now Barry Allen is in the starting gate for his final race,” executive producer/model Eric Wallace said in a statement on Monday. “So many amazing people have given their talent, time and love to bring this amazing show to life every week. So, as we prepare to honor the legacy of the amazing show with our exciting final chapter, I want to thank you for the wonderful cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who have helped make Sparkle This is an unforgettable experience for fans around the world.”

news that Sparkle It’s coming to an end and has been widely speculated since before Season 9 was officially announced as part of The CW’s Early Renewals in March. The series was nearing its conclusion with season eight, but both the network and the studio were able to convince lead man Justin and co-stars including Candice Patton with new deals. That paved the way for Season 9 and Wallace & Co. to rehash last season’s finale, which was initially written as a final season as rumors of the show’s conclusion have been circulating for most of the past year.

Season eight ended its run as one of the CW’s most-watched shows in the past 2021-22 broadcast cycle, averaging one million viewers north and ranking among the most streamed series on digital platforms.

Sparkle It was among the CW’s early projects at DC Comics properties under executive producer Berlanti. The shared universe helped redefine The CW and draw male viewers into what was previously a feminist network. The remaining DC properties are set to join Sparkle Includes CW 2022-23 schedule Superman and Louis (Season Three) The Rookie Gotham Knights. The latter will join Sparkle in 2023.

With the official final determination of Sparklethe series joins the TV drama produced at Warner Bros. Riverdale As a series ending in the 2022-23 season. The conclusion of both shows comes amid a drop in volume for the CW’s written originals as the younger knitting network is on sale, with station group Nexstar close to a deal to buy it from Warner Bros. owners. TV and CBS Studios.

After more shows canceled/reordered for the first time in over a decade, The CW’s written roster also includes All Americans and its usefulness, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman, and Louis Walker and juniors Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence And the supernatural prefix Winchester.