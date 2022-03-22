TV demonstrator Marina Ovsyannikova speaks from hiding: “I am Enemy No. 1”

Marina Ovsyanikova is shown here (in still footage taken from a video uploaded on March 14, 2022) giving a statement that was taped before she waved an anti-war banner live.

Marina Ovsinikova, a Russian journalist who protested the war in Ukraine on live state television, told international media that she remains patriotic for her country and refuses to leave, despite her fear of serious repercussions from the authorities.

Ovsianikova, speaking from the hiding, said she would not accept French President Emmanuel Macron’s offer of asylum even though she described herself as “enemy No. 1” in Russia’s efforts to clamp down on the anti-war opposition.

I do not want to leave Russia. She told a German news site Der Spiegel.

“Of course, I’m afraid. Even … anything can happen – a car accident, anything they want,” she added, referring to the Kremlin.

The editor of Russia’s state-owned Channel One made headlines last week after intercepting a live news broadcast carrying a banner condemning aggression in Ukraine and shouting “Stop the war.”

The 43-year-old was later A fine of 30,000 rubles ($280) by a Russian court in exchange for a video she recorded before the on-air protest, which shows her denouncing her role in broadcasting “Kremlin propaganda.” But Ovsyannikova said she fears worse consequences to come.

“I am Enemy No. 1 here now,” she said, noting that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to the act as a “riot” and noted rumors that high-ranking officials had demanded criminal charges.