Ad trolling Trump about Jan 6 commission developments

Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart” and described his move toward Ukraine as “genius” in a new interview.

Putin’s moves toward a possible full-fledged invasion of Ukraine have led a number of Republicans to seek to blame Joe Biden for the crisis, arguing that Russia had not invaded any country while Trump was president — despite the fact that he has repeatedly sided with Mr. Putin on the US military and intelligence agencies, disdain for NATO, and tried to blackmail the Ukrainian government to investigate the Biden family.

Trump initially broke his silence on the Russia-Ukraine crisis Tuesday morning with a tweet posted by his spokesperson claiming that his relationship with Putin would have prevented the crisis.

The former president experienced another defeat in his efforts to thwart the January 6 Select Committee’s investigation into the causes and events of the Capitol riots. The Supreme Court rejected a request by the former president to review the commission’s request to hand over his records. He has now been defeated several times in his claims that papers from his time in the White House are covered by “executive privilege” and should not be released for investigation.