‘True Detective’ Season 4 in the Works at HBO With Barry Jenkins – The Hollywood Reporter

real detective Gradually approaching the official return in HBO – without a creator Nick Pizzolato on the rudder.

The sources say The Hollywood Reporter That Distinguished Cable Network Recruited Issa Lopez (Tigers are not afraid, secondary effects) to write a text for a new dubbed course Real Detective: Country of Night. in addition to, Barry Jenkins Attached to the exec production anthology. Should Season 4 go ahead—it’s currently in development—Lopez will direct the pilot as well as serve as executive producer.

HBO declined to comment because the deals have not yet been formalized. Season 1 stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are expected to return as executive producers as they have been for all three previous seasons of the Emmy-winning HBO show. Jenkins, from Moved his total deal to HBO This past April, after a few years at Amazon, he would perform production via his Pastel banner with Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak also on board as EPs. Anonymous content will be produced again.

Pizzolatto is also likely to be credited as an executive producer although he is not expected to be officially involved in the fourth season. Sources previously said that Pizzolato, who created the anthology THR In January 2020, The Show met with HBO executives and all parties agreed that it was time to break up. He signed his first blanket deal with HBO related to the debut of real detective They renewed that deal twice. HBO owns the rights to real detective And since Pezzolato’s departure, he has left the door open to revisit the show with a new writer and producer central at its head as he seeks out different perspectives. (Pizzolatto, since leaving HBO, has re-collaborated with McConaughey for the FX series Savior as part of The overall deal with cables. The chain did not move forward and Pizzolatto negotiated a early exit from his forex agreement.)

News real detective The revival was no surprise. Casey Bloys, President of HBO and HBO Max Tell THR In February we were “developing different ideas” for the franchise.

Pizzolatto rose to fame after kicking off HBO’s star-studded first season with 12 Emmy nominations. He won an Emmy for writing as part of the five wins for the first season. The franchise, over its three seasons, has garnered more than 20 nominations.

Jenkins, for his part, has spent years in the business Underground railway On Amazon under a first look deal with the operator. The moon light The Academy Award winner is a CAA representative, Jewerl Ross, and attorney Jamie Feldman.

Lopez, represented by M88, Rand Holston and Hirsch Wallerstein, is an award-winning Mexican producer, writer, and director. She has developed projects with the likes of Guillermo Del Toro, Noah Hawley and Jason Blum.