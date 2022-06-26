Travis Scott’s Bugatti purchase slammed by family of 9-year-old Astroworld victim

Travis Scott He’s being dragged for his latest purchase, a $5.5 million luxury car…the family of a 9-year-old who died in Astroworld says it just isn’t looking good.

Bob Hillardfamily lawyer Ezra Blountsays TMZ…Ezra would still be alive today, enjoying his summer, if Travis had spent half of what he paid for Bugatti on petty safety measures at the killer music festival.

As we reported… Ezra, who was run over in Astroworld, sued Travis before him Died of his injuries …and Travis bragged recently on the new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport despite the mountain of lawsuits he faces.

While Ezra’s lawyer says Travis has every right to live life as he sees fit, including buying whatever he wants, Hillard rips Travis’ choices as “excessive”… and says everything Travis does should be called into question because of what Happened in Astroworld.

Ezra’s attorney also has a few picks for Travis camp… tearing them up to try to make Travis look good with a $5.5 million car in his driveway as Astroworld litigation soars.