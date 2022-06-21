Travis Scott praises Kylie Jenner for “throwing her that ass” in a rare post

Travis Scott showed Kylie Jenner how much he values ​​her assets in a rare social media post during Father’s Day on Sunday.

“Xiaomi here throws that ass,” the rapper, 31, wrote over an Instagram Story photo of the makeup mogul’s back, which he took while she was cooking over the stove.

Jenner, 24, was spotted wearing a white T-shirt tucked into tie-dyed jeans that showed off her curves in the since-deleted photo, which was Captured by Neighborhood Dialogue.

While it’s unclear if the photo was taken in real time, it appears that Jenner was in the middle of preparing Scott—the father of her two children—a delicious meal in honor of the holiday.

Former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star too Flowed to the “Sicko Mode” beat maker With a picture showing him lying in bed eating a bowl of pasta, presumably made by Jenner.

Above a photo of her cooking, he wrote: “Xiaomi here throwing that ass.” Instagram / Travis Scott

The couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormy Webster, was fast asleep next to her father, while their 4-month-old son – who The new name has not been announced yet – It was rolled on Scott’s chest. The child’s face was covered with a heart-shaped emoji.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad, we love you,” Jenner commented on the tender moment, to which Scott replied, “L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.”

Jenner posted a Father’s Day tribute to Scott showing it with their two children. kyliejenner / Instagram

Kylie Cosmetics founder later Post a close up The musician and their son pose together while wearing the gray and white Nike Air sneakers. The Grammy nominee was wearing brown shorts, while the little guy was wearing gray shorts.

Jenner They gave birth to their baby on February 2ndAfter four years Stormy’s Arrival.

They originally named their son Wolf but later revealed that they had changed his surname because “it wasn’t just him.”