Travis Scott announces new event safety initiative in response to the tragedy of the space world

Travis Scott she has announce A new initiative called HEAL . project after The tragedy of November 5 In the 2021 Astroworld Festival. Described as a “multi-level, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts,” the initiative is divided into four categories: the Waymon Webster HBCU Scholarship Fund, Expansion of CACT.US Youth Design Center, Free Mental Health Resources, and the American Conference of Mayors Juvenile Safety Task Force. The HEAL project is backed by a multimillion funding commitment from Scott, with a portion of the proceeds from its upcoming product launches going towards the initiative, painting reports.

“Over the past few months, I have been taking the time and space to grieve and reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and my platform to move forward toward actionable change,” Scott wrote. Instagram. “My team and I set up Project HEAL to take action to support real solutions that make all events the safest places to be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who will forever remain in my heart. Giving and creating opportunities for young people is something I have always done and will continue to do as long as I have the opportunity. This program will be a catalyst for real change and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technologies and ideas we have been working on.”

according to website For Project HEAL, the American Conference of Mayors Task Force on Event Safety will bring together stakeholders from government, public safety, emergency response, healthcare, event management, music, and technology departments to research the safety challenges of large-scale events. “At the conclusion of this research, HEAL, along with the US Conference of Mayors, will help create a comprehensive report with recommendations that will be formally presented and distributed to key stakeholders for adoption, including every mayor in every town and city hosting large-scale events.” . “HEAL will advocate that this report serve as a new blueprint for safety and security for all large-scale festivals and events.”

The first night of Astroworld 2021 ended with what authorities described as a “mass incident” that left 10 people dead Died of compression suffocation And hundreds of wounded. The accident occurred when the crowd began to rush toward the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said during a press conference following the event.

In an interview with Charlemagne tha God took place days after the accident, Scott He said He didn’t know that people were getting killed while performing. When asked if he could not distinguish between danger and the excitement of the crowd, he replied, “Yes, of course, everything sounds the same, and at the end of the day, you only hear the music.”

Rappers, Live Nation, and other entities Facing multiple lawsuits Attendees Astroworld. Parliament’s Oversight and Reform Committee I started an investigation at Live Nation because of the way they handle the festival as well.

