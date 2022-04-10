Travel problems for JetBlue customers continue in Boston, across the US

News Center MAHA WCVB 5 ANNA TRAVEL. OAWH issues continue for jet-passengers this morning, causing delays and causing delays to flights, causing frustration with spring flights, and showing that airlines have already canceled 49 and up flights. . 54 flights late yesterday 117 more, that’s almost half the number
People who fly with JetBlue Airways to and from Boston and across the country are facing another frustrating weekend of air travel, as according to FlightAware, JetBlue canceled 49 flights — up from 17% of the day’s schedule — to and from Logan International Airport. It’s 4:35 p.m. on Sunday. In addition, 70 flights to and from Boston were postponed – 25% of Sunday’s schedule – and Sunday’s cancellations and delays come after JetBlue canceled 54 flights (21%) and delayed 117 flights (46%) to and from Logan Airport on Sunday. Saturday: The only other airlines to cancel flights to and from Boston on Saturday were Cape Air (12, 6%), Spirit (2, 10%), Jazz (2, 20%) and SAS (2, 100%), according to FlightAware.Nationwide, JetBlue canceled 191 flights (18%) and delayed 497 flights (48%) on Saturday. As of 4:35 p.m. Sunday, JetBlue had canceled 145 flights (13%) and delayed 345 flights (32%) across the country. JetBlue’s weekend cancellations and delays come just one week after hundreds of cancellations and hundreds of other delays spanning April 2 through April 3, and through Monday, April 4, at Boston’s Logan Airport alone. The following statement is with NewsCenter 5: “After a number of challenging operating days this week that began with severe weather challenges and air traffic control delays up and down the East Coast, we continue to work to minimize the impacts on our customers. Despite hiring more than 3,000 new crew members This year, like many businesses, we remain staff restricted and these disruptions are exacerbating an already difficult staffing situation.In order to get our operations back on track this week and provide additional recovery options for potentially additional April weather events, we are canceling some flights at the end of this week and we’ll make a small schedule adjustment during the rest of the flights and month. We sincerely apologize to our customers for these disruptions, and are canceling flights in advance whenever possible so they have time to adjust their plans and don’t need to come to the airport.” Challenging, we bring in hundreds of new crew members every week as we prepare for summer travel. We’ve also reduced our schedule from May through summer. As we anticipate continued industry challenges and significant summer demand, we plan more conservatively and try to be proactive as we can with cancellations due to disruptive weather and air traffic control events. On Tuesday, April 5, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes was at Logan Airport to announce that the airline will begin flying from Boston to London Gatwick on July 19. Flights will follow to London Heathrow, beginning on August 22, and later Today, JetBlue made an approximately $3.6 billion bid to acquire Spirit Airlines, which could halt a merger between the two parties en Spirit & Frontier Airlines.
The only other airlines that canceled flights to and from Boston on Saturday were Cape Air (12, 6%), Spirit (2, 10%), Jazz (2, 20%) and SAS (2, 100%), according to FlightAware.
Nationwide, JetBlue canceled 191 flights (18%) and delayed 497 (48%) on Saturday. As of 4:35 p.m. Sunday, JetBlue had canceled 145 flights (13%) and delayed 345 flights (32%) across the country.
This weekend’s cancellations and delays from JetBlue come just one week later Hundreds of cancellations, hundreds of delays which ran from April 2 to April 3 to He stayed until that MondayApril 4, at Boston’s Logan Airport alone.
A JetBlue Airways spokesperson shared the following statement with NewsCenter 5:
“After a number of challenging work days this week that began with severe weather challenges and air traffic control delays up and down the East Coast, we continue to work to minimize the impacts on our customers. Despite hiring more than 3,000 new crew members already this year, like many From businesses, we remain staff restricted and this disruption is exacerbating an already difficult staffing situation.In order to get our operations back on track this week and provide additional recovery options for the possibility of additional air events in April, we are canceling some flights this weekend and will conduct Minor schedule adjustment during the rest of the month We sincerely apologize to our customers for these disruptions, and are canceling flights in advance whenever possible so they have time to adjust their plans and don’t need to show up at the airport.
“While we believe April will remain challenging, we are bringing in hundreds of new crew members each week as we prepare for summer travel. We have also reduced our schedule from May through summer. As we anticipate continued industry challenges and high demand for summer, we are planning more conservatively. And we try to be proactive as we can with cancellations due to inclement weather and air traffic control events.”
On Tuesday, April 5, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes was at Logan Airport to announce the airline’s start-up Traveling from Boston to London Gatwick Airport on July 19. It will be followed by flights to London Heathrow from 22 August.
Later that day, JetBlue has submitted a bid of approximately $3.6 billion to acquire Spirit Airlineswhich could lead to the discontinuation of the merger between Spirit and Frontier Airlines.
