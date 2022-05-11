May 11, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Trailer for "The Way of Water" garners 148 million views online - The Hollywood Reporter

Cassandra Kelley May 11, 2022 2 min read

The first teaser trailer for James Cameronsequel Avatar: Water Road It grabbed a huge flurry of interest when it debuted online early Monday after showing exclusively in cinemas over the weekend.

The teaser finished its first 24-hour online window with 148.6 million views, including 23 million from China alone, according to Disney & 20th Century.

This is above all lately star Wars Movies, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Like Avatar 2The trailer for this movie is also shown exclusively in theaters first.

Avatar 2 Views on YouTube and across social media do not include the millions of people who were watching the teaser on the big screen before Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madnesswhich opened with $187 million domestically and nearly $450 million overseas.

In terms of other combinations of teasers, Universal F9: Fast Saga It garnered 202.7 million views online in its first 24 hours; Black Widow116.8 million; Incredibles 2, 113.1 million; And celestial ascent, 112.4 million.

Cameron’s sequel, which premieres in theaters December 16, centers around the return of Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, along with Navi Nitteri, played by Zoe Saldana and their family, and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

Other returning stars include Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Koaric, and big names include newcomers Vin Diesel and Cameron. Titanic Actress Kate Winslet.

Released in 2009, Cameron symbol picture It is the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide ticket window With $2.84 billion, unadjusted for inflation. the original symbol picture It will be re-released in cinemas on September 23, with image and sound restored.

Watch the trailer below for Avatar: Water Road.

