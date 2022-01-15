Tragic accident in India: Train with 1,000 passengers derailed | The world

A train carrying more than a thousand passengers crashed in the early hours of Thursday, January 13 in Jalpaiguri district. Bangladesh, Said Kuneet Kaur, spokesperson for the Northern and Eastern Region of the Indian Railways Network.

The incumbent confirmed the number of victims “9 killed and 36 injured” After completing the rescue operations last night. He also pointed out that more than 500 people were traveling in the affected convoy cars. The Indian Railways Ministry has launched an investigation.

“Preliminary investigation shows that there was a malfunction in the locomotive apparatus. The Railway Safety Commission is investigating the cause of the accident, ”Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav told local ANI from the scene of the accident this morning.

The minister then went to a nearby hospital, where several of the injured were admitted. Vaishnav reiterated that compensation would be given to the families of the victims $ 6,700 In the case of the deceased, $ 1,350 For the seriously injured, and for some $ 330 For the mild.

According to a recent report by the National Criminal Records Bureau (NCRB) of India, they were in 2020. Of the 13,018 crashes, 11,986 killed and 11,127 injured. Conflicts are responsible for 70% of claims.

The Indian Railways network, with a length of 68,000 km, is the fourth longest line in the world after the United States, Russia and China, with approximately 21,650 trains and 7,349 stations nationwide, carrying approximately 23 million passengers daily.

With information from EFE