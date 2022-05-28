Tragedy in India over catastrophic fire; At least 26 people have been killed

At least 26 people were killed this Friday in a fire that broke out in a building in Mundka, a suburb of Delhi in northern India.

This was confirmed by the Delhi Police, fire chief Atul Garg warned The death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

Cork described it as a “massive fire” and that rescue services were now trying to access the third floor of the building. “The bodies are all charred, ”he lamented, according to The Indian Express.

The burned-out building was a complex in which security cameras were made. According to Indian officials. The first reports indicate that a fire was reported on the first floor and then spread to the second and third floors.

For its part, The country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already expressed regret over the “tragic fire”. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said on social media.

They were shocked by the terrible fire that broke out in a building near the Mundka metro station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved familiesIndian President Ramnath Govind has pointed out that.

Similarly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has admitted that he was “inspired and hurt” by the incident and said he was “in constant touch” with the security forces.

“Our brave firefighters are doing everything they can to control the fire and save lives. God bless you, ”Kejriwal said on his Twitter profile, echoing the release of a video depicting the first moments of the fire.

SW The plane that crashed on the runway in China caught fire

A Tibetan Airlines plane skidded off the runway while attempting to take off at Chongqing airport in southwest China on Thursday morning, without informing any of the injured passengers, state media reported.

“A flight from Chongqing to Lhasa at Chongqing Jiangbe International Airport Ran off the runway and caught fire on the plane”, State television network CCTV noted.

These events took place on Thursday at 8:00 am (local time). In the pictures posted on social media, you can see flames and black smoke coming out of the fuselage of the Airbus SEA319 aircraft.

People who survived the crash can also be seen running With various bags and packs. The same television network reported that the fire had been extinguished and that the runway had been closed for safety reasons.

So far, the airline has confirmed that the incident is under investigation.. Similarly, Tibet Airlines reported that passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the plane, according to the AFP agency.

“The injured passengers sustained minor injuries and were sent to hospital for treatment,” it added. The plane was carrying about 113 passengers and nine crew.

The incident comes weeks after a China East flight between Kunming and Guangzhou crashed without explanation. In March, 132 people aboard the ship were killed from the edge of a mountain more than 8,000 meters high.

No explanation has yet been given for this catastrophe, which is the worst in 30 years of Chinese aviation. The issue that most intrigues investigators is why the plane practically sank in the nose.

According to experts, Such a plane would not allow such extreme maneuvering And much less in such an aggressive way. Therefore, permanent pilot action is required to cause such an accident.

* With Europa Press information.