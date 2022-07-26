Jul 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST by Dana Gourodere
Jaylyn BrownNoun suddenly appeared In trade rumors as the cornerstone of a proposed deal for Networks Kevin Durant. The Celtics Wing gave a three-letter response with “smh” (shaking my head) Twitter.
Citing a source, longtime Celtics beat writer Mark Murphy (Twitter link) reports that Brown “Love it in Boston. He was two games away from the championship. He is happy and looks forward to returning. … Likes Kohi (Leonard)ad (Anthony Davis) and others at this level, will be included in every report because of his identity.”
We have more business conversations to pass on:
- The Nets aren’t likely to tackle Durant with the Celtics for another reason, Arizona Sports’ John Gambaduro 98.7 FM Phoenix. Tweets – They would have preferred not to trade him with a major competitor.
- While news of the Celtics’ interest in Durant seems like a new development, they’ve already been involved in trade talks for a while, ESPN’s Brian Windhurst told Arizona Sports Bickley & Marottaon (advice to Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports). “I know[the reports regarding Boston’s interest]came out today so it’s very much in mind, but from what I understand these are not new conversations,” he said. Windhurst said, adding that he does not believe the Nets are actively involved in Durant’s negotiations at this time.
- while the Lakers benefit in Pacers Center Miles Turner True, they’re reluctant to sacrifice an unprotected senior manager for him, Mark Stein reports in his latest report. Substack mailbag post. Turner is in his senior year and could leave the Lakers after one season in free agency next summer, except for an extension.
“Friendly food junkie. Lifelong introvert. Student. Avid coffee scholar. Unapologetic travel specialist. Zombie buff.”
More Stories
Juan Soto’s trade rumors: Cardinals emerge as favorites. Citizens want 4-5 big players
Ian Anderson’s start was derailed by the five-round Angels frame
NASCAR Cup Series in Pocono results: Chase Elliott declared winner after Denny Hamlin, disqualification of Kyle Bush