Traci Braxton dies at 50 after battle with cancer

Singer, actress and reality TV personality Tracy Braxton has died at the age of 50.

According to her family, Braxton was battling esophageal cancer.

“We have come to a time when we have to inform the public that after a year of undergoing a series of special treatment for esophageal cancer, our beloved Tracy Braxton has achieved glory,” her husband, Kevin Surratt, said in a statement to NBC News.

Publicist Tomasina Perkins Washington told NBC News that Braxton’s sisters, mother and friends were by her side when she died.

Perkins Washington said she also spent the past year in a nursing home.

“When I heard the news of my mother’s illness, the first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this one,” her son, Kevin Surratt, Jr. said. Instagram post Saturday. She fought to the end and is at peace today.

He added, “I love my mother forever and it hurts me so much but I feel at peace knowing that she is no longer in pain.” “I love you mom. I will miss you.”

Braxton’s sister, Grammy Award-winning artist Toni Braxton, also paid her homage on instagram.

“Tracy passed this morning while it was snowing, our angel is now a snowflake” Saturday said. “We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love and celebrate her life.”

Born in 1971, Braxton is best known for her roles in films such as “Sinners Wanted” and “Chaaw” as well as the play “There a Stranger in My House”.

But she is perhaps best known for appearing on the reality TV show “Braxton Family Values” alongside her siblings Tony, Twanda, Trina, Tamar and Michael.

The hit song was also recorded.last call“In 2014, which It peaked at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. I also recorded a songbroken thingsAfter four years with her sisters Tony, Twanda and Trina.

In addition to being an entertainer and entertainer, Braxton contributed much of her adult life to social work for children with disabilities, according to her website. She has worked to support charities and non-profit organizations to help women and children address health and societal challenges.

Braxton is survived by her husband, son, brothers, and mother.