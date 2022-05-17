Touken Ranbu Warriors for PC Coming West on May 24

Publishers Koei Tecmo and DMM Games will be released PC A copy of Token Ranbu Warriors via steam Companies announced May 24 worldwide for $59.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available for $109.99. It will support 4K resolution and a frame rate of up to 60 frames per second. Offer is now available.

Token Ranbu Warriors It was first released for Switch and PC via DMM Games Player on February 17th in Japan. As previously announced, the Switch version is slated to roll out on May 24 worldwide.

Here is an overview of the game, via file Steam . page:

on Sengoku Era’s secret drama begins now. Token Ranbu Warriors It is an action game that is a collaboration between “Spirit of the Codes” simulation game Two Touqin Ranbu: Online Presented by DMM Games and nitroplusthe excitement “1 for 1000” the Warriors series of Koei Tecmo . Games. Two Ranbow collars Finally in 3D view. Watch the most beautiful drawings in history the Warriors a series. Touken Danshi characters, which will be familiar to fans of the source material, rush around the 3D battlefield. Plus the excitement you’d expect from the Warriors In the series, you can enjoy battles with an abundant variety of animation, such as fighting with a partner and duel. expertise Fierce and beautiful battles with Touken Danshi.

Fifteen blades from Honmaru’s drifting base are embodied in a historical drama set in the Sengoku era. Experience an original epic story that can only be found in this game.

story Touken Danshi, a 15-bladed incarnate who was drifting aimlessly without Master Sanywa, is suddenly attacked by the army of reactionary history. After the battle, they were commissioned by the government at the time to conduct “offensive investigations”. The Super Blades have no choice but to leave for the chaotic world of the Sengoku era, whose history is already beginning to change. The honmaru serves as a base for Touken Danshi. Enjoy many events and special items that can only be found in this title.

Touken Danshi can be placed freely inside the 3D pictorial honmaru, which is the base of the characters in which they live. Players can also watch Touken Danshi’s performance in honmaru, as well as watch the title’s unique original events in which they interact with each other. Between battles, players can take a break and enjoy mini-games such as “Pose Matching” and “Tag”. A photo mode is also included, where players can take photos of Touken Danshi.

Easy mode is included, so even the least proficient players are in it Action games The game can be controlled easily. Two types of controls are included: “Normal Mode”, which features the control system traditionally used for the Warriors The series, and “Easy Mode” which uses controls for players who are less proficient in action games. The latter only requires simple button entries, so players will be able to enjoy beautiful actions.

Deluxe digital copy The Token Ranbu Warriors The Digital Deluxe Edition is a discount pack that includes the main game, as well as the content below. Content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition: Five honmaru wallpapers (*1)

Five additional pieces of music (*2, *3)

16 uchiban outfit (*4,*5,*6) *1: Under certain conditions, changes made to the honmaru wallpaper will not be applied.

*2: Additional music includes three combat music pieces and two honmaru music pieces. You can listen to additional music by selecting “Memoirs” – “Music Album” from Honmaru.

*3: “Honmaru Music Change” can be used after scanning the game.

*4: Uchiban clothing is various forms of clothing from the source material Two Touqin Ranbu: Online It can be worn in battle.

*5: Uchiban costumes can only be worn in honmaru or during a “Replay” battle. Cannot be worn in ‘Sortie’ battle.

*6: Characters who wear uchiban costumes will not be injured. While wearing, the Hissatsu gauge will fill in more easily. Notes: Token Ranbu Warriors Also available. Be careful to avoid making an redundant purchase.

Each element of the Downloadable Content included in this Content is the same as the respective item available for individual purchase. Be careful to avoid making an redundant purchase.

When the data needs to be updated from the latest version, please update your game before use.

Watch a new trailer below.