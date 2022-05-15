Tottenham player ratings: Sessegnon as great as Dier, Davies and Sanchez shines in win against Burnley

Hugo Lloris

He made an important save in 28 minutes as Cornet entered the penalty area. Other than most of his performance was about dealing with crosses in the penalty area. 7

Davinson Sanchez

The Colombian starts from back to back, and again he has cleared himself well for the task at hand, showing strength on the ball and in the tackle. Involved at the top of the field for the penalty incident. 8

Eric Dyer

Another important display in the center of the defense line, giving the Burnley strikers very little space as they advanced through the middle. 8

Read more: Antonio Conte reveals 4 players tested positive for the virus while Dejan Kulusevsky was on the bench to face Tottenham against Burnley

Ben Davies

Off a stray pass, the Welshman was present at the bottom left of the three defenders and is doing very well with Sessegnon. 8

Emerson Royal

He started superbly and fired from Bob’s distance and sent it in a few passes with mixed success. Drive well back in the day. 7

Pierre-Emile Hojberg

He ran himself to the ground and despite some inconspicuous passes at times, he gave everything for the Spurs cause. 8

Rodrigo Bentancur

He actively organizes in the middle of the field, indicating where he wants everything to go when he does not have the ball. She suffered a painful blow of late but persisted. arranged on the ball. 7

Ryan Sessegnon

He climbed the field from the start and sent a precise cross to Kane for an early opportunity. He made an important header in front of his own goal after 24 minutes under pressure from Barnes. Teed up Son for a big chance after the hour mark and another in the last ten minutes. He could have had assists on another day and defended really well. 8

Lucas Moura

He ran into Burnley’s defense from the start and Kane found an opportunity to strike an early cross. He improved as the match went on and he started some good moves for Spurs through his play. 6

Harry King

He sent a few early headers into goal that were saved or cleared and fired moments away after Burnley’s handball, but he made no mistake with a professional penalty in the lower left corner. He shot at the end of a quick break for Spurs at the start of the second half. He had a lot more chances to score than he did. 6

Son Heung Min

Bob tested a low shot at the near post from wide and the keeper cleared a close shot from the South Korean after the hour. Burnley’s stopper was forced into another close range with eight minutes of normal time remaining. She had a lot of great positions but couldn’t find a way to qualify, which summed up three against Spurs on the day as they needed a penalty to break the deadlock. 6

subs

Diane Kulusevsky

He was sick for the week but he worked hard when he came to try and get the ball for Spurs. 5

Joe Rodon

He replaced Emerson in the final stages and created an important late header in the last minute that got a big hug from Conte. Unavailable