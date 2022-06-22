Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews receives the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay award

Tampa, Florida – star of Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews He was awarded the Hart Trophy as the NHL Player of the Year and the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHLPA Player of the Year at the NHL Awards Tuesday night.

Matthews, 24, scored 60 goals and captained the National Hockey League for the second straight season. He set a record for the Maple Leafs franchise and scored in one season for the most goals by an American-born player. He led the NHL in equal power goals (44), goals per game (0.82) and shots (348). He tied for sixth in points with a score of 106 – the highest total of his career.

Matthews received 119 first-place votes for the Hart Award, which was voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA). Conor MacDavid The Edmonton Oilers finished second in the voting while the New York Rangers goalkeeper was Igor Shesterkin was the third.

Matthews was the first Maple Leafs player to win the NHLPA Player of the Year award, which was voted on by players and first delivered in 1971. McDavid and Nashville Predators defenseman roman jose They were runners-up at Ted Lindsay. Matthews is the second American-born player to win the award, along with the Chicago Blackhawks Patrick King in 2015-16.

He said, “To be honored by players you have to face every night, it means a lot to me.”

The closest vote tonight was the Norris Cup, which the PHWA gave to the best defensive man in the NHL. Colorado Avalanche Defense Cal Makar Norris won his first with 1,631 points in the vote, with 92 votes in first place. Josie came in second (1606) with more votes than Makar (98). The distribution of points on the ballot, which ranks the first five options, is 10-7-5-3-1. Makar got 195 ballot papers, while Josie got 194.

Tampa Bay Lightning Defensive Victor Hedman The third was for Norris.

“We have some really important things to do (Wednesday),” Makar said on the show, quickly bringing attention back to the Stanley Cup Final. “But for the boys, that goes to them.”

Shesterkin won the Vezina Cup as the best goalkeeper in the league, which was voted by the NHL general managers. The other contestants were in second place Jacob Markstrom From Calgary Flames and Juuse Saros From the Nashville Predators.

“It is a great honor for me to be here,” Shesterkin said at the ceremony. “It’s nice to be playing for the New York Rangers, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Shesterkin led the National Hockey League with 2.07 goals-to-average and 0.935 savings in 53 games, bringing Rangers to 110 points in the regular season, the third-highest total in franchise history. He was a Vezina candidate for the first time and joined him Henrik Lundqvist And the John Vanbisbrook Like Rangers who have won the Vezina since the current criteria for the award were defined in 1981-1982.

Some expected it could be a unanimous choice, but Carolina’s Frederick Andersen, Tampa Bay goalkeeper, Andrei Vasilevsky and New York Islanders Ilya Sorokin He also got first place votes.

Detroit Red Wings Defenders Moritz Cider He won the Calder Memorial Trophy for Junior of the Year, as voted by PHWA. He played 82 games for the Red Wings and averaged 23:02 in ice time per game, the highest among the rookies. He’s led all rising defenders in points (50), the third-highest first-year blueliner average in the past 30 years. He led all the juniors in assists (43) and strengths (21).

“It’s a really great honor,” he said, “I wasn’t really prepared to give a speech, so I’m going with the tide here.” “It’s a great organization with Detroit, it’s so fun to be Red Wing.”

Cedar got 170 votes from the first place holders. Trevor Zegras, the Anaheim Ducks forward who has made several standout goals this season, was second with 15 votes in first place. Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Michael Bantingwho was notable for being 26 years old, took third place in the vote.

Julian Presboa of Tampa Bay Lightning, Chris Drury From New York Rangers and Joe Sakic The Colorado Avalanche are the three finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager Award for the year 2021-22. The winner of the NHL Draft will be announced next month in Montreal.

The NHL Awards were held at Armature Works in Tampa on rest day between games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The league previously announced several awards during the playoffs: Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Anzi CopetarLos Angeles Kings. Jack Adams Award: Daryl Sutter, Calgary Flames; Bill Masterton Memorial Cup: Carry price, Montreal Canadiens; Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Noel Acton of Baltimore, Md. Frank J. Selke Trophy for Best Defensive Striker: Patrice Bergeron, Bruins Boston; Lady Bing Memorial Cup for Most Polite Players: Kyle ConnorWinnipeg Jets. King Clancy’s Memorial Cup for Community Service: BK SubanNew Jersey Devils.