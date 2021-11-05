Top Photos of Hindu Light Festival: India Celebrates Deepavali with Fireworks and Thousands of Clay Lamps

At dusk on Wednesday, more than 900,000 clay lanterns were lit for 45 minutes in the northern city of Ayodhya (Photo by Sanjay Kanojia / AFP)

Celebrations of Deepavali, the festival of light of the Hindus, Launched this Thursday in India Proof Fear of corona virus infection And increasing air pollution.

Festivals often include social events and gift exchanges with friends and family. Many light lanterns or candles and light firecrackers to mark the victory of light against darkness.

This holiday marks the legendary victory of Lord Rama against the demon Ravana on the present island of Ceylon (REUTERS / Francis Macarenhas).

Celebrations were disrupted last year by a resurgence of Govt-19 infections, but this year they appear to have returned to normal. Despite the government’s request to avoid crowds, The markets were filled with people buying flowers, lanterns and candles.

Wednesday evening In the northern city of Ayodhya, more than 900,000 clay lamps were lit for 45 minutes., In the state of Uttar Pradesh. The city holds the Guinness World Record for last year. As part of the Deepavali celebrations, 606,569 oil lamps were lit in the city last year.

Amid fears of an epidemic, celebrations for the Hindu festival of lights, Deepavali, began in India on Thursday (Photo by Sanjay Kanojia / AFP)

Lights were turned on at Ram Ki Pauri on the banks of the Sarayu River as thousands of spectators gathered on the riverbank in defiance of the social exclusion rules against the corona virus. Then There was a glowing laser and fireworks show on the city streets. Thousands of neighbors lit lamps in their homes and temples.

People light up the sky with firecrackers so it takes days to clear the pollution (Photo by Narinder I / AFP)

Holidays In today’s island of Sri Lanka, Lord Rama symbolizes the mythical victory over the demon Ravana. And the return of the deity home after fourteen years of exile, for that Residents of the subcontinent loaded their way back with candles.

Celebrations were disrupted last year by a resurgence of Govt-19 infections, but this year they appear to have returned to normal (REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas)

“People organize many banquets for Deepavali and give each other presents, which is the most festive time of the year for Indians and we all come together despite the religious differences in this different country,” he said. Efe Anisha, a young Indian woman living in New Delhi, is going on holiday.

Epidemic crisis in India Largely shipped.

For Deepavali, people organize various banquets and give each other presents, which is the most festive time of the year for Indians (REUTERS / Rupak de Chowdhury)

The country said on Thursday With 12,000 new corona virus cases and 461 deaths, this year is far from over, When the country reaches a few lakh infections every day. In all, more than 35 million infections and more than 459,000 deaths have been documented, according to the Ministry of Health. Like other places, these figures are below the truth.

Sikh devotees light candles at festivals (Photo by Narinder Nanu / AFP)

A few weeks ago, states where epidemics were on the rise, along the Malabar tropical coast like Kerala, saw a steady decline. Last month, India also celebrated the provision of 1 billion vaccines against Govt-19, which boosted confidence in the return to normalcy.

A boy carries a candle in Rangoli (REUTERS / Akhtar Sumro)

Even so, Experts warn that the festive season could bring new heights of epidemics If measures to combat COVID-19 are not implemented.

There is even Concerns about air pollution, Which is this time of year, when temperatures drop and winter begins, covering northern India under a smog of ash.

The festival also has its downside: air pollution (pictured by Sanjay Kanojia / AFP)

Deepavali night, People explode firecrackers and light up the sky, thus taking days to clear the pollution.

Although there is no national ban on pyrotechnic articles, Many states have smoke-fighting restrictions, and some allow neighboring countries to light a particular type of green cracker., Which produces less emissions at specific times. In the past, similar restrictions were ignored.

A woman lights a lamp during a festival celebration (Photo by Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP)

With information of EFE and AP

Continue reading: