Tomb Raider Square Enix publisher selling iconic video game franchise

Tomb Raider is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time.

Its Japanese publisher is selling the popular Tomb Raider franchise Square Enix As part of a $300 million deal.

Square Enix said Monday that it will transfer three of its game development studios – Eidos Interactive, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal – to a Swedish company. Embracer Group.

Embracer will also acquire the intellectual property of Tomb Raider and three other game series, including Deux Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain.

Square Enix said it is selling assets to cut costs amid a challenging global business environment and investing in new technologies such as blockchain.

Square Enix said in a statement announcing the news that the deal “enables the launch of new business by moving forward with investments in areas including blockchain, AI, and cloud.”

The company’s commitment to ramping up spending on blockchain – the technology behind many non-fungible cryptocurrencies and tokens – has led to some negative backlash on social media. One user said the move was “like selling your house for magic pills”.

The player’s audience was usually Skeptical about NFTs Digital assets designed to represent ownership of unique items.

While proponents of this technology say it could unlock new types of gaming experiences, many gamers are not convinced, viewing NFT as environmentally damaging cash grab.