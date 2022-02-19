Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Tops Weekend With $45 Million – Deadline

Saturday morning: Look, streamers, people like to go to the cinema: Sony‘s Unknown Outperforms after his average forecast of $30 million over 4 days with a 45 million dollars Takes. Although movie stars Spider-Man: There is no room for homeTom Holland, this video game mod was never expected to be a Marvel movie. Instead, what Sony has here is a great, friendly starter movie. Some competitors even see 50 million dollars 4 day for Unknown.

Box office analytics firm EntTelligence spotted 1.2 million acceptances for Unknown, With 50% of the audience attending during prime hours from 6pm to 9pm on Friday and over 17% watching the movie after 9pm.

The PG-13 movie is coming before the previous Presidents Day action movie, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Which, despite being rated R, made $41.7 million during the four-day vacation in 2015. On a 3-day basis 40 million dollarsAnd the Unknown Subject to the 2001 video game feature adaptation, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider ($47.7 million), the IP address Paramount has zapped again with Angelina Jolie.

fans like Unknown Best by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, 88% to 39% rotten. CinemaScore stands at a respectable B+, Comscore/Screen Engine shows 79% an overall positive result and 61% recommend, while kids under 12 say the movie was worth their time, with 96% huge and 57% recommended. The checkered man’s nickname here, natch, is at 65%, with 48% under 25, 75% under 35, with experimental diversity showing 43% Caucasian, 26% Latino and Hispanic, 15% Black, and 16% Asian/other. IMAX and PLF account for 37% of Robin Fleischer’s film to date, with IMAX charting seven of the top ten runs. The best toy markets were the West, Southeast and Canada. last weekend, Unknown He made $22 million in 15 offshore areas.

The other Holland movie on the box office charts, Spider-Man: No way home, Looking at a strong 10 weekend of $9.1 million over 4 days, bringing the total to $772.1 million in third place. It is already the third highest grossing film at the domestic box office after Star Wars: Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($858.3 million), some industry estimates believe the MCU title directed by John Watts ends at $800 million.

MGM/United Artists releasedChanning Tatum movie dogAnd the With A- CinemaScore and PostTrak 82% positive/66% recommended, it also comes ahead of expectations, with $14.4 million Starting from 4 days on the second day. Shows Entelligence dog It attracted 360,000 moviegoers yesterday, with 52% of customers showing up before 7pm. The pic tends to be about 55% female, 69% over 25, 47% over 35, and 32% over 45. The $12.3 million three-day run is just under the older female perverted movie last weekend, Death on the Nile. The West, Midwest, and South are strong markets here, with smaller cities like St. Louis, Austin, Nashville, Portland, Cleveland, Charlotte, and more.

While the box office topper is great, which has been the norm during the latter part of the pandemic, total ticket sales for the 4-day holiday are estimated to be approx. 107 million dollarswhich is 41% off the last Presidents’ Day weekend when business was really lively in February 2020.

that’s when sonic the hedgehog Led by $70 million. What’s lacking at the box office is the mean, which means more counter shows and movies. This lower weekend total number may be more indicative of fewer titles in theaters due to studios spacing them apart, as opposed to overall audience demand, which exists during a pandemic for a proper movie. Compared to two movies this weekend that grossed over $13 million over 4 days, there were five that grossed more than $13 million over the Presidents Day holiday 2020: My voice ($70 million), wild birds ($19.7 million, Weekend 2), fantasy island ($13.7 million, 1 weekend), Image ($13.2 million, Weekend 1), and bad boys for life ($13.1 million, weekend 5). The film that ranked 10th this weekend was the comedy Will Ferrell and Julia Louis Dreyfus Searchlight, decline, Opening to $5.1 million, while on the tenth of this weekend, the horror movie LD Entertainment damnedAnd the With $1.8 million Opening, that pic is handled by NEON via a service deal.

EntTelligence notes that compared to last year’s Presidents’ Day weekend, when New York City and Los Angeles closed, there were nearly 4 times more viewing, 5.5 times the number of seats available for the public to purchase, a significant decrease in blocked seats, and the average ticket price. Available at $1.

damned Written and directed by Sean Ellis, it is set in rural France in the 19th century, where a mysterious, possibly supernatural threat threatens a small village. John McBride, a pathologist, comes to town to investigate the danger – and expel some of his demons in the process. Starring Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, and Alistair Petrie. The film made its world premiere at Sundance under the title 8 for silver. This is where LD gained. Rotten Tomatoes has a new critics rating of 74%, but the audience does not agree with 58% positively, and 36% recommend it on PostTrak. Men appeared in 58%, with 18-34 representing cinematic structures in 62%. The diverse demonstrations were 57% Caucasian, 20% Hispanic and Hispanic, 11% Black, and 12% Asian/others. any work for cursed They came from the south and the coasts.

1.) Unknown (Sony) 4,275 theaters, Friday 15.4 million dollars/3 day 40 million dollars/ 4 days 45 million dollars/ week 1

2.) dog (UAR) 3,677 theaters, Friday $5 million/3 days $12.3 million/ 4 days $14.4 million/ week 1

3.) Spider-Man: There is no room for home (Sony) 2956 (-344) Theaters, Friday $1.7 million (-11%) / 3 days $7.46 million (-1%) / 4 days $9.1 million/Total $772.1 million/ week 10

4.) Death on the Nile (DIS) 3280 Theaters, Fri $1.76 million (-65%) 3 days $6.5 million (-49%) / 4 days $7.6 million/ Total $26.3 million/ week 2

5.) ass forever(nominal) 3,071 theaters (-582)Friday, $1.47 million (-49%) /$5.2 million for 3 days (-36%) / 4 days $6.1 million//Total: $47.6 million/ week 3

6.) marry me (University) 3,643 (+1), Friday $1.08 million (-64%) / 3 days $3.64 million (-54%) / 4 days $4.2 million/Total $17.3 million/ week 2

7.) sing 2 (UNI/IL) 2476 (-355) theaters, Friday 590 thousand dollars (-12%) / 3 days $3.05 million (-1%) / 4 days: $4.09 million/Total: $148.6 million/ week 9

8.) Scream (nominal) 1,907 (-712) Friday theaters 515 thousand dollars (-37%) / 3 days 2 million dollars (-31%) / 4 days $2.4 million/Total: $77.4 million/ week 6

9.) black light (Briar) 2772 Friday Theaters 470 thousand dollars (-62%) / 3 days $1.86 million (-46%) / 4 days $2.1 million/Total $7.46 million / week 2

10.) damned (LD) 1,687 Friday theaters 594 thousand dollars/3 day $1.6 million/ 4 days $1.8 million/ week 1

Friday morning: Sony UnknownAnd the Based on the 15-year-old Sony PlayStation video game created by Amy Hennig and Naughty Dog, $3.7 million On Thursday night previews that started at 4 p.m.

That’s a solid number better than pre-pandemic previews for results like this in mid-February sonic the hedgehog ($3 million, from showtimes starting at 5 p.m.), Kingsman: Secret Service ($1.5 million, 7 p.m.) and even with the adventure movie March PG-13 Kong: Skull Island ($3.7 million). Industry forecasts earlier this week had a picture of a PG-13 Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg in the middle of $30 million over the four-day weekend, and possibly $40 million, but this preview offers great hope for better returns.

Critics rejected Rotten Tomatoes Unknown 39% at Rotten, but it’s not a movie for them: it’s pure, breezy, and fun popcorn. If all goes well for Sony, the studio may have a new franchise from this movie directed by Robin Fleischer. Unknown, Which Fleischer took about two years to manufacture from pre-production to finish, it carried a $120 million production cost before P&A.

Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rated R, it was played over Presidents Day/Valentine’s Day weekend in 2015 and netted $41.7 million over four days and $36.2 million over three days. sonic the hedgehog, The much-anticipated PG movie based on the classic Sega character skyrocketed at its 2020 premiere with a Presidents’ Day frame at $58 million over three days, and $70 million over four days, but no one expected Unknown To do these kinds of numbers.

There’s plenty of optimism at the pandemic box office this weekend with 22% of K-12 schools shutting down today and another 8% of colleges, headed toward 87% K-12 on holiday Monday along with 32% of colleges, according to for Comscore. The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States is 136,100 per day, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is a 44% decrease from last week. New Covid cases have fallen to about one-sixth of the peak of more than 800,000 cases per day a month ago.

MGM/United Artists Releasing Has Canine Comedy dogAnd the Starring Channing Tatum Who Saw $1.26 million On Valentine’s Day sneak peeks and Thursday previews start at 4pm. The film, which Tatum also co-directed, is 80% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has a forecast of $12 million over four days with a focus on women and Latin and Spanish audiences.

Among the regularly released films, 20th Century Studios / Disney’s Death on the Nile Win the week with appreciation $18.7 million After $726,000 Thursday, -25% off Wednesday at 3,280 theaters. Universal . Jennifer Lopez Owen Wilson’s Romantic Comedy marry me Week 1 ended with 13.1 million dollars, consolidating earlier in the week the number one spot on Valentine’s Day with $3 million at 3,642. Thursday approached $500,000, down 18% from Wednesday. Paramount ass forever He finished second in 3653 theaters with a 12.1 million dollars Week two, after $676,000 on Thursday, -10% from Wednesday, totaling $41.5 million. Sony Spider-Man: There is no room for home He finished his ninth week with 11 million dollars After $590,000 on Thursday, -5% from Wednesday sending its gross domestic product to $762.9 million at 3,300. Action movie Liam Neeson of Briarcliff Entertainment black light Witnessed the first week of $5.3 million in 2,772 theaters after $223,000 on Thursday, down -26%.

