Queen Elizabeth II You may not be appearing at every public event these days, but make sure you come out for that one to celebrate 70 years of the throne…as I did Tom Cruise And Helen Mirren.

HMTQ was on hand on Saturday for a Windsor meet called A Gallop Through History – essentially a giant horse and pony show meant to reenact Liz’s ascension to the throne… through on-stage performances and feats depicting animals.

This is where TC and Dame herself come in – tapped to help do the theatrical part of this whole thing, and Tom puffed when he landed for the big entry earlier in the day.

It’s unclear exactly what role he plays in the play, but Helen was assigned to Queen Elizabeth I… and she apparently killed her performance with a rousing speech that infuriated audiences.

Anyway, QE2 seemed very elated with all the pomp and circumstance… She was feeding from her seat watching all the activity below. The Queen looks great, which is encouraging to see that her health lately has been such a touch and a launch.

Like we said, this is one of the biggest events for her platinum jubilee – which has been running since February and ends in June. So, yeah… she’s a soldier.

Liz is 96 years old, and while she may not be as outgoing as she was before… it’s clear that she would go the extra mile for a special occasion like this.