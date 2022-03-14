Brady confirmed he’s coming back from a short-term retirement on Twitter.

“For the past two months, I’ve realized that my place is still on the field, not in the stands,” Brady wrote on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make everything possible. I’ll be back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The announcement comes a day after Brady was seen visiting members of the Glazer family at a Manchester United game.

In February, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. Brady had just finished his twenty-second season in the league—and his second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said, “We are delighted that Tom has decided to come back this season. We said we would leave all options open for him if he reconsiders his retirement and announcing today is something we have been preparing for in recent days.” in the current situation. “Tom is the greatest quarterback ever and still plays at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our off-season plans to reload this roster for another round of the championship,” Licht added. Coach Bruce Arians said Brady “loves playing football as much as anyone else around me.” “He is still playing at championship level and was as productive as anyone else in the league last season,” Aryan said in a statement. “We are thrilled that he has decided to continue playing and work towards winning another championship.” See also Coach K's last home game: UNC turns Mike Krzyewski's Cameron Indoor final into its own celebration During his 22-year career, Brady won seven Super Bowl titles—six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—and is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdowns (624), and complements (7,263), regular season wins (243), playoff wins (35) and Super Bowl MVPs (five). He has also played and won more regular season games in his career than any other midfielder. Selected as the 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Patriots, Brady played 20 seasons at Foxborough before leaving New England as a free agent after the 2020 season and signed with the Bucs where he led the team to a Super Bowl victory in his first season there.

“Friendly food junkie. Lifelong introvert. Student. Avid coffee scholar. Unapologetic travel specialist. Zombie buff.”