June 13, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete Indian

Toby Keith announces he has stomach cancer

Cassandra Kelley June 13, 2022 2 min read
In a statement posted on his website, Twitter Verification And the Instagram Sunday, Keith said he was diagnosed with cancer last fall.

“I have spent the past six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. So far, very well. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” the statement read. “I’m looking forward to spending time with my family. But I’ll see the fans sooner rather than later. I can’t wait. -T”

according to His official websiteis scheduled to play Keith Ribfest in Illinois on June 17.
He released his latest album – “Peso in my Pocket” – last year after taking some time off touring due to the Covid pandemic, site says.
In 2021, then-President Donald Trump awarded Keith The National Medal of the Arts, which the National Endowment for the Arts describes as “the highest award given to artists and patrons of the arts by the United States government.”
“Toby Keith is a singer-songwriter, musician and humanitarian who has completed 11 US tours so far. He has 32 singles”, National Endowment for the Arts said in the January 2021 issue.
Keith, born in Oklahoma, released his debut album in 1993 He is known for his hit songs including “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me”. His 2002 single “Courtesy of Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)”, released in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, made him a household name.
Keith performed Hundreds of offers to members of the American Service Abroad, Including Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as at events for Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

