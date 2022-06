Toby Keith announces he has stomach cancer

In a statement posted on his website, Twitter Verification And the Instagram Sunday, Keith said he was diagnosed with cancer last fall.

“I have spent the past six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. So far, very well. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” the statement read. “I’m looking forward to spending time with my family. But I’ll see the fans sooner rather than later. I can’t wait. -T”

according to His official website is scheduled to play Keith Ribfest in Illinois on June 17.