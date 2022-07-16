To showcase MSAP encapsulation technology with transfer speeds of up to 17,000 Mbps

DDR5 memory became mainstream only a few months ago but Samsung already exists early development process From the next generation of DDR6 memory.

Samsung confirms that early development of DDR6 memory has already begun, uses MSAP Tech and aims to provide speeds of up to 17,000 Mbps

During A seminar In Suwon, South Korea, Samsung’s Vice President of Test and System Package (TSP) revealed that the encapsulation technology is required to evolve as the performance of memory itself expands in the future. The company has confirmed that it is in the early stages of development for a next-generation DDR6 memory that will use MSAP technology.

According to Samsung, MSAP is already used by its competitors (SK Hynix and Micron) in DDR5. So what’s new in MSAP? Well, MSAP or a modified semi-additive process that allows DRAM manufacturers to create microcircuit memory modules. This is achieved by coating circle patterns in the empty spaces previously left untouched, allowing for better connections and faster transfer speeds. The next generation of DDR6 memory will not only take advantage of MSAP to improve circuit connectivity, but also adapt to the increasing number of layers that will be incorporated into DDR6 memory.

The earlier tent method only covered the painted areas of the circular copper plate where the circle patterns would be formed while the other areas were etched. But in MSAP, the areas next to the circles are painted over and the empty areas are painted over, allowing for more accurate circles. The vice president said that as memory chips increase data processing capacity and speed, packages must be designed to fit. Koo said that as the number of layers increases and operations become more complex, the memory package market is also expected to grow exponentially. In terms of flow, another encapsulation technology where the I/O pins are positioned outside the chip to allow chips to get smaller while retaining the ball design, Samsung has been implementing both external fan chip level packages (FO-WLP) and fan off-board level packages (FO- PLP). Via THE ELEC, Korea Electronics Industry Media

Samsung expects its DDR6 design to be finished by 2024 but commercial use is not expected after 2025. In terms of specs, DDR6 memory will be twice as fast as current DDR5 memory, with transfer speeds of up to 12800Mbps (JEDEC) and speeds Overclocking exceeds 17,000 Mbps. Currently, Samsung Fastest DDR5 DIMM It has a throughput of up to 7200Mbps, which is a 1.7x improvement over JEDEC and a 2.36x improvement with the overclocking speeds of next-generation memory chips.

DDR memory data rates. (Image credits: Computerbase)

With that, memory manufacturers already have Outstanding speeds up to DDR5-12600 In the near future, so DDR5 definitely has potential for consumer platforms. Expect faster, more tuned DDR5 memory modules later this year with the launch of AMD’s Zen 4 platforms and Intel’s Raptor Lake CPU.

news source: SAMOBILE