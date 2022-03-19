Photo: Shutterstock

Tim Hortons goes to India.

The Canadian coffee and donut chain, owned by Restaurant Brands International, signed with Apparel Group and Gateway Partners this week to open 300 concept locations over the next decade.

The first Tim Hortons location is set to open in New Delhi.

The deal provides Thames as the fourth country in the Asia-Pacific region, including China, with over 400 sites and reverse link publicly.

The strong international growth of the brand also continues. Tims has 5,100 locations worldwide, but in recent years has been ranked outside the United States and Canada. The company has offices in Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Thailand and the Philippines.

In this case, Tim Hortons offers access to a country of more than a billion people and a growing restaurant market. “India is one of the fastest growing markets for coffee and tea retail chains in the world, and Dims is set to open there soon,” said David Sher, president of Thai Restaurant Brands International.

Members help make our journal possible. Become a Restaurant Business Member today and discover exclusive benefits including unlimited access to all our content. Register here.