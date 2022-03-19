TikToker demands $10,000 from Georgia Spa for chemical peel burns

The TikToker that went viral after claiming a catastrophic chemical peel left him with serious facial burns, he’s now a lawyer, and he wants a good deal of cash.

New WhiteFisher’s attorneys, Klein & Wolfe LLP, launched a letter of request to the Diamond Facez Skin Care Bar in Atlanta, Georgia—presenting their case in very simple terms…Pay, or prepare to face it in court.



Play video content





In correspondence obtained by TMZ, White’s lawyers said their client had suffered second-degree burns as a result of a botched procedure… which they blame entirely on Diamond Facez.

FK&W says White had to fly to Los Angeles to meet with dermatologists in hopes of repairing the damage, which they say has been costly and emotionally painful.

Because the defender allegedly intoxicated, White & Co.. They ask for $10,000.



Play video content



TMZ.com

You will remember… white He narrated his ordeal As for us, saying he was assured by the staff at the time that everything would be OK in the end – however, he claimed it turned out to be anything but.

It’s no surprise that things got so contentious… Neyo has already told us that he’s planning to sue, and now — it looks like he might end up pursuing it. We’re told he’s also planning to fly to Los Angeles to visit Dr. Jason Emyr, where he hopes to correct the damage from the burn.