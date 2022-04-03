Tiger Woods: ‘Game time decision’ whether to play as a master

Augusta, GA – Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday and went to the practice range at 3:20 a.m. ET — but it is not yet known if he will compete in the Masters.

After a week of vitriolic speculation, Woods posted on social media Sunday morning that he was traveling to Augusta and that it would be a “matchtime decision on whether to compete”.

In the same tweet, Woods also congratulated Anna Davis In her victory Saturday in the Augusta National Amateur Competition And he wished good luck to the Drive, Chip and Putt co-stars.

Woods warmed up for 20 minutes and was taken to the golf course in a cart for a practice round, where he set off on the second nine. The session closed to the public and the media at 1:30pm. He is on the pre-tournament interview schedule at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Putting Woods in his first major of the year has been an open question since he played an 18-hole practice round earlier this week with his sons Charlie and Justin Thomas. Woods has not played since sustaining a serious injury to his right leg in a car accident in February 2021.

His last official event was the 2020 Masters, when the event was postponed to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.