Three Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games added to switch the expansion pack online

participation in Nintendo Live employment

Well, it happened again! After scheduled maintenance for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Switch Online app, it has now been updated with three more classic games.

The latest releases include Sonic SpinballAnd Bright Force II And Space Harrier II. Here’s the full summary, courtesy of PR:

Collect Emerald Power, a shining hero, and blast off into the cosmic portal – three out-of-this-world SEGA Genesis adventures calling your name! Today, three spin-off games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online Library: Sonic the Hedgehog SpinballAnd Bright Force II and Space Harrier II. You can play them all now on Nintendo Switch™ System with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

– at Sonic the Hedgehog SpinballRobotnik’s castle is a giant pinball machine! Help Sonic spin, bounce and bump through four different pinball zones made up of sparkling caverns, sticky sewers, boiling lava and monstrous machines to collect Chaos Emeralds and rescue the Mobius population from a mountain of trouble.

– Brilliant Force II join the original shining force In SEGA Genesis – The Nintendo Switch Online Library! In this tactical fantasy RPG adventure, you are tasked with leading the titular Shining Force in cinematic battles against an ancient evil that threatens to take over the Earth.

– Be a heroic Space Harrier in Space Harrier II Fight against a host of evil creatures in this frenetic and challenging action game, which was one of the original SEGA Genesis launch titles!

3 classic SEGA Genesis games made for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! – Space Harrier II

– Brilliant Force II

– Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball pic.twitter.com/uhD21PEChk – Nintendo America April 22 2022

And in case you were wondering, Japan has had the same three titles:

participation in Nintendo Live employment

To play these games on your Switch, you’ll obviously need a Nintendo Switch Online membership and a subscription to the higher-priced Expansion Pack tier.

What do you think of these games? Have you tried the expansion pack yet? TheIf you like to comment below.