Three people have died and dozens more have been affected by high temperatures during religious activities in India

This content was released on June 12, 2022 – 13:11

New Delhi, June 12 (EFE) .- At least three people have been killed and dozens more injured during a religious event in the northeastern Indian state of Bengal due to extreme temperatures hitting the country.

The death of the three elders was confirmed by Mamata Banerjee, the head of the Bengali government, who confirmed via social networking site Twitter that it was due to “heat and humidity” at a temple in the Panihati municipality near Calcutta.

The deceased were a member of a crowd attending a Danda Mahotsav ceremony on Sunday at the International Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Panihatti.

Police sources quoted the Indian newspaper Hindustan Times as saying that in addition to the dead, hundreds more were suffering from fever and exhaustion.

This is the first celebration in more than two years since the festival was suspended due to the Govt epidemic.

“Due to Govt, devotees have not been able to attend the festival for the last two years. This year a large number of devotees had come. But it was so hot that many people lost consciousness and that is why we decided to close the place, ”Nirmal Ghosh, a regional legislator, told the media.

With temperatures around 45 degrees and 74% humidity indoors, much of the state of Bengal has been affected by the effects of high temperatures in India, making it one of the worst summers in more than a year.

A recent report by the World Meteorological Attempt Initiative, which brings together climate experts from various companies around the world, said the climate crisis has tripled the catastrophic initial heat wave in India.

The study, which collected data up to last May, indicates that March was the hottest month (March) in India since records began 122 years ago. EFE

igr / ads

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of the Content of all or part of the Efe Services is strictly prohibited without the prior and express approval of Agencia EFE SA.